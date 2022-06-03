Momen urges global leaders for ambitious actions to address climate change

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has highlighted the devastating impacts of climate change and called for the transfer of finance, technology, and capacity building for developing countries.

The Stockholm+50 platform has offered a unique opportunity to rethink the critical role of the global community for a healthy and prosperous planet for all, he said while delivering a statement at the Stockholm+50 international meeting in Stockholm of Sweden on Thursday (02 June).

The minister emphasised the Bangladesh government's climate actions and initiatives to save the planet, including "Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan" and adoption of the "Planetary Emergency" resolution by the Parliament, said a press release on Friday.

Stockholm+50 international meeting is convened by the United Nations and hosted by Sweden with support from the government of Kenya.

Under the theme "Stockholm+50: a healthy planet for the prosperity of all–our responsibility, our opportunity," this high-level meeting commemorates the 1972 United Nations Conference on the Human Environment and celebrates 50 years of global environmental action.

Around 150 states members of the United Nations, members of the UN Specialised Agencies, IGOs, and IFIs took part in this meeting.

On the side-lines of the meeting, Foreign Minister Momen attended an inter-generational roundtable exploring how to better understand, think and act for future generations.

In the roundtable, the minister shared the important policies of the government to leave behind a safe, climate-resilient, and prosperous Bangladesh for the young generation.

Bangladesh also joined a "Ministerial Statement on Future Generations" which aims to recognise the responsibilities of the present generations towards future generations and take specific actions to leave a planet that will not be irreversibly damaged by climate change and other human activity.

Momen also held bilateral meetings with the administrator of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the executive director of the Green Climate Fund (GCF).

During the meeting, UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner highly praised Bangladesh's commitment to the Paris Agreement and its leadership role in global climate actions.

Minister Momen sought support from UNDP in developing an early warning system for flash floods, heightening embankments to serve both the purposes of protecting floods and creating carbon sinks by planting mangroves.

The foreign minister also met the Swedish minister for International Development Cooperation and addressed different leadership dialogue sessions and roundtables of the Stcokholm+50 on Friday (3 June).