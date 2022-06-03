Momen urges global leaders for ambitious actions to address climate change

Environment

BSS
03 June, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2022, 09:37 pm

Related News

Momen urges global leaders for ambitious actions to address climate change

Stockholm+50 international meeting is convened by the United Nations and hosted by Sweden with support from the government of Kenya

BSS
03 June, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2022, 09:37 pm
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen Photo: Collected
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen Photo: Collected

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has highlighted the devastating impacts of climate change and called for the transfer of finance, technology, and capacity building for developing countries.

The Stockholm+50 platform has offered a unique opportunity to rethink the critical role of the global community for a healthy and prosperous planet for all, he said while delivering a statement at the Stockholm+50 international meeting in Stockholm of Sweden on Thursday (02 June).

The minister emphasised the Bangladesh government's climate actions and initiatives to save the planet, including "Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan" and adoption of the "Planetary Emergency" resolution by the Parliament, said a press release on Friday.

Stockholm+50 international meeting is convened by the United Nations and hosted by Sweden with support from the government of Kenya. 

Under the theme "Stockholm+50: a healthy planet for the prosperity of all–our responsibility, our opportunity," this high-level meeting commemorates the 1972 United Nations Conference on the Human Environment and celebrates 50 years of global environmental action. 

Around 150 states members of the United Nations, members of the UN Specialised Agencies, IGOs, and IFIs took part in this meeting. 

On the side-lines of the meeting, Foreign Minister Momen attended an inter-generational roundtable exploring how to better understand, think and act for future generations. 

In the roundtable, the minister shared the important policies of the government to leave behind a safe, climate-resilient, and prosperous Bangladesh for the young generation.  

Bangladesh also joined a "Ministerial Statement on Future Generations" which aims to recognise the responsibilities of the present generations towards future generations and take specific actions to leave a planet that will not be irreversibly damaged by climate change and other human activity.

Momen also held bilateral meetings with the administrator of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the executive director of the Green Climate Fund (GCF). 

During the meeting, UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner highly praised Bangladesh's commitment to the Paris Agreement and its leadership role in global climate actions. 

Minister Momen sought support from UNDP in developing an early warning system for flash floods, heightening embankments to serve both the purposes of protecting floods and creating carbon sinks by planting mangroves.

The foreign minister also met the Swedish minister for International Development Cooperation and addressed different leadership dialogue sessions and roundtables of the Stcokholm+50 on Friday (3 June).

Bangladesh / Top News

AK Abdul Momen / Climate

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The ECB’s interest-rate balancing act

The ECB’s interest-rate balancing act

8h | Panorama
Britain&#039;s Queen Elizabeth leaves after a Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Centenary of the Royal British Legion at Westminster Abbey, London, Britain October 12, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Seeing the Queen, meeting the Queen

11h | Panorama
In celebration of the seminal street food flavours around the globe, Renaissance Hotel Dhaka is serving a treasure trove of delectable tastes and aromas to Dhakaites this weekend.

Indulge in the world of finger foods

12h | Food
Depp vs Heard: How much can the media break or make you?

Depp vs Heard: How much can the media break or make you?

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

CU campus embraces bicycles

CU campus embraces bicycles

2h | Videos
Shariatpur's 600-year-old building on the edge of ruin

Shariatpur's 600-year-old building on the edge of ruin

4h | Videos
Will Aamir Khan beat Tom Hanks?

Will Aamir Khan beat Tom Hanks?

6h | Videos
Rain in TSC

Rain in TSC

12h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

3
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh

4
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

Bangladesh Bank increases policy rate to 5%

6
We are not Sri Lanka, but it does not take much to be so 
Analysis

We are not Sri Lanka, but it does not take much to be so 