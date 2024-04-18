Climate change to wreck global income by 2050, study shows

World+Biz

Deutsche Welle
18 April, 2024, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2024, 02:46 pm

Related News

Climate change to wreck global income by 2050, study shows

Deutsche Welle
18 April, 2024, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2024, 02:46 pm
Cracks run through a partially dried-up river bed. Photo: REUTERS
Cracks run through a partially dried-up river bed. Photo: REUTERS

A study by the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK) published in the scientific journal Nature on Wednesday claimed that climate change is poised to wipe out some 20% of global GDP by 2050.

Researchers at PIK said their calculations were based on the prospect of countries such as Germany achieving their emissions-cutting goals. Currently, most countries look unlikely to achieve these targets, meaning the financial impact could be greater still than the drastic damage projected.

According to the study's calculations, the economic burden of climate change could reach $38 trillion (€35.6 trillion) annually, a sum six times higher than the estimated cost of limiting global temperatures to 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Those least at fault will be hit hardest

The study points out that despite damage affecting different regions to different degrees, poorer regions and those contributing least to global warming will be hit hardest.

"Countries least responsible for climate change are predicted to suffer income loss that is 60% greater than the higher-income countries and 40% greater than higher-emission countries," said Anders Levermann, a senior PIK scientist.

Researchers projected, for instance, that the industrial economies of Germany and the United States would shrink by roughly 11% by mid-century (13% for France), even if climate action is successfully taken.

PIK scientists analyzed 40 years of climate data collected across more than 1,600 regions for the study, they excluded, however, the cost of damage caused by natural disasters such as storms and fires, which have also intensified with climate change. These would drive damages significantly higher.

"High-income losses are projected for most regions, including North America and Europe, with South Asia and Africa being the hardest hit," according to Maximilian Kotz, one of the study's authors. "These losses are caused by a wide range of economically relevant effects of climate change, such as consequences for agricultural yields, labor productivity and infrastructure."

Inaction still costs more — 60% of GDP by 2100

Fellow researcher Leonie Wenz underscored the danger of complacency, noting that the current calculations dealt with the effects of carbon already released into the atmosphere, pointing out that society quickly needs to find ways to mitigate the impact of climate change.

"In addition, we must drastically and immediately reduce our CO2 emissions — otherwise the economic losses will be even higher in the second half of the century and will amount to a global average of up to 60% by the end of the century," she said.

According to the World Bank, global GDP surpassed $100 trillion in 2022 and would double by 2050 — if not for the drag of climate change.

Observers say the PIK estimate is likely an undercount of the actual economic impact.

Others pointed out that the new study appears to confirm conclusions similar to those in the so-called Stern Report, which was produced by economist Nicholas Stern in 2006 at the behest of the UK government. 

Stern, too, projected that climate change would take a 20% bite out of global GDP by the middle of the century, as well as arguing that the cost of combatting climate change was far less than the cost of dealing with the damage it would cause. 

Top News

climate change / Climate

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Red Sea has unique marine habitats, including coral reefs, mangroves and sea grass beds. Photo: Mike G Rutherford

The bedazzling Red Sea and a futile search for dugongs

4h | Earth
Bioplastic films are coming out as final products after multistep processing of cotton-dust cellulose. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Compostable packaging is made locally. Why is plastic still everywhere?

7h | Panorama
Stranded in though sits an elderly woman in Geneva Camp. Photo: Anwar Ehtesham

Echoes of exile: Stories from Geneva Camp's heart

23h | In Focus
Attendees walk past signage for the IMF and World Bank spring meetings outside the IMF HQ in Washington, DC on 15 April. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

The Bretton Woods institutions we need

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

China's growth in the first quarter was higher than expected

China's growth in the first quarter was higher than expected

1h | Videos
India's first solar city Sanchi

India's first solar city Sanchi

1h | Videos
The train will run at a maximum speed of 40 km for 5 hours a day

The train will run at a maximum speed of 40 km for 5 hours a day

3h | Videos
Ladakh protest: Sonam Wangchuk’s demand for statehood

Ladakh protest: Sonam Wangchuk’s demand for statehood

3h | Videos