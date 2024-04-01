Govt spending $3.5b per year for climate adaptation: Saber 

He said the government will empower communities, particularly women, to overcome  climate challenges and adapt to changing circumstances

Saber launching UK Government’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO)&#039;s “Nature-Based Adaptation Towards Prosperous &amp; Adept Lives &amp; Livelihoods in Bangladesh” project at a programme on 1 April. Photo: Courtesy
Saber launching UK Government’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO)'s “Nature-Based Adaptation Towards Prosperous & Adept Lives & Livelihoods in Bangladesh” project at a programme on 1 April. Photo: Courtesy

The government is working committedly for climate adaptation actions by spending $3.5 billion every year, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Saber Hossain Chowdhury said today (1 April).

"But actually, $9 billion is needed for climate adaptation activities. Collaboration among the government, NGOs and international development partners are important in this regard," he said while launching UK Government's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO)'s "Nature-Based Adaptation Towards Prosperous & Adept Lives & Livelihoods in Bangladesh" project at a programme at the capital's Hotel Intercontinental.

He said the government will empower communities, particularly women, to overcome  climate challenges and adapt to changing circumstances.

He added that two critically important ecological areas, namely the Sundarbans and Hakaloki Haor will be worked on to be protected.  

"Surrounding communities will be collaborated with to minimise disruptions to these habitats while providing training in income generation and natural disaster preparedness. 

"Communities will be involved in training in eco-friendly technologies, promoting sustainable resource management practices, and introducing solutions like saline-tolerant crops, renewable energy, and climate-resilient housing," he added.

Sarah Cooke, British high commissioner to Bangladesh, Additional Secretary (Environment) of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Dr Fahmida Khanom, Ramesh Singh, Regional Director of CARE Asia; Md. Amir Hossain Chowdhury, the Chief Conservator of Forests; Climate Expert Professor Dr Ainun Nishat and Selina Shelley Khan, Chief of Party, NABAPALLAB also spoke on the occasion.

Representatives of donor agencies, representatives of local communities, guests, and staff working to protect Bangladesh's environment were also present on the occasion.

