Climate change is blowing up our electricity expenses

In recent years, there has been a worrying trend of rising temperatures in Dhaka. Last year marked the highest recorded temperature in 58 years, reaching a scorching 40.5° Celsius. This spike in temperature has led to a surge in electricity consumption as residents increasingly rely on air conditioners, coolers, and fans to combat the heat.

The impacts of climate change in the low-lying deltaic plains of Bangladesh have evolved rapidly from distant concerns to current crises. It is significantly influencing the economic and social landscape of the country, creating new problems, such as the growing electricity consumption and its associated costs.

All the new problems caused by climate change are posing a challenge to the nation's capacity for resilience. There is a common misconception that coastal communities solely bear the brunt of climate change. In reality, all urban and rural regions also experience its impact. Although often overlooked, the effects are unmistakably observable within mainland cities, presenting a significant challenge to public health and economic stability.

Among the many consequences of climate change, the surge in heat waves has become particularly alarming for people. According to the World Meteorological Organisation, a heat wave lasts five or more consecutive days where the highest temperature each day exceeds the typical highest temperature by 5°C (9°F).

Heat waves cause health hazards like skin disease, fever, cold, heat stroke, water-borne diseases (diarrhoea, cholera, etc.), and respiratory problems.

People seek shelter under ceiling fans, electric fans, air conditioners, or air coolers to escape the intense heat waves. Research indicates a direct correlation between ambient temperature and electricity usage, with projections suggesting further temperature and energy demand increases due to climate change.

Studies estimate that by 2050, daily energy demand in Dhaka could rise by 5.2–7.9%; by the 2090s, this figure could escalate to 5.9–15.6%. Another group of researchers found out that a significant portion of electricity consumption in Dhaka, approximately 75%, can be attributed to temperature fluctuations. The study team also found that reducing the air temperature by just 1° Celsius could save up to 81 MW of electricity consumption.

The financial toll of these sizzling summers is profound. An analysis of electricity consumption patterns reveals a staggering increase in usage during the hottest months of the year.

For instance, in 2023, Dhaka experienced a notable 1.11° Celsius rise in temperature during the peak summer months (March–June) compared to the previous period. By comparing unit sales and billing rates between consecutive years, we can estimate the additional costs incurred due to increased temperature-related consumption. In the summer of 2023, Dhaka residents used 48.21 Mkwh more electricity than the previous year.

Based on the previously mentioned research findings, we can estimate the additional financial burden, assuming that 75% of the summer's electricity surge is due to temperature. Inferring from this data, the city faced an added financial burden of approximately Tk337.27 million during those scorching months (March–June) alone in 2023.

This means that the inhabitants of Dhaka spend Tk84.31 million per month during the summer season. While this analysis offers a simplified perspective, it underscores the pressing reality that the economic repercussions of climate change are profound, impacting not only our environment but also our wallets.

As temperatures continue to rise, addressing the root causes of climate change and implementing sustainable mitigation strategies are imperative to safeguarding both public health and economic stability in cities like Dhaka.

Both Dhaka North and South City Corporations have a pivotal role to play in combating the escalating temperatures and fostering a cooler Dhaka. Firstly, they should initiate collaborative efforts with NGOs and residents to spearhead large-scale urban greening initiatives.

This entails prioritising tree planting programmes across public spaces while encouraging the establishment of rooftop and vertical gardens.

Additionally, implementing pilot projects featuring lighter-coloured pavements in bustling areas can mitigate the urban heat island effect, because of their efficacy in reducing surface temperatures.

Moreover, offering subsidies or rebates to incentivise residents and businesses to adopt reflective coatings on rooftops can significantly lower cooling costs and energy consumption. Updating building codes to incorporate passive cooling design principles will encourage architects and developers to integrate natural ventilation strategies into new constructions, lessening reliance on air conditioning systems.

Collaborating closely with the Dhaka Development Authority (RAJUK) is imperative to ensure that urban planning endeavours prioritise green spaces and promote walkable, shaded areas throughout the city.

Furthermore, commissioning studies to map urban heat islands will provide invaluable insights into areas most susceptible to heat buildup, facilitating targeted cooling interventions.

Lastly, partnering with electronics retailers to offer discounts on energy-efficient air conditioners and appliances can encourage residents to make environmentally conscious choices while reducing overall energy usage.

By implementing these multifaceted strategies, Dhaka can mitigate the adverse impacts of rising temperatures and foster a more sustainable and resilient urban environment for its inhabitants.

Munem Ahmad Chowdhury is a researcher (Economic Division) at the Bangladesh Institute of Social Research Trust.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.