24 May, 2024, 12:00 pm
Maritime ports advised to hoist distant cautionary signal-1

All fishing boats and trawlers over north Bay and deep sea have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice.

24 May, 2024, 12:00 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The well-marked low over west central Bay and adjoining southwest Bay has moved northeast-wards and concentrated into a depression over east central Bay and adjoining west central Bay. 

It was centred about 870 km south-southwest of Chattogram port, 805 km south-southwest of Cox's Bazar port, 825 km south of Mongla port and 790 km south of Payra port at 6am today.

Severe cyclone 'Remal' to hit Bangladesh, West Bengal coast by Sunday

It is likely to intensify and move northeast-ward further, said Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) in a special weather bulletin signed by meteorologist Dr Muhammad Abul Kalam Mallik today (24 May) morning.

Maximum sustained wind speed within 44 km of the depression centre is about 40 kph rising to 50 kph in gusts or squalls; the sea will remain moderate near the depression centre, it reads.

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist distant cautionary signal no-1, according to the BMD bulletin.

Low pressure area formed over Bay likely to intensify further: BMD

All fishing boats and trawlers over north Bay and deep sea have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice. They are also advised not to venture into the deep sea.

