'Cyclone has been postponed due to exams': National Uni slams fake circulars

A photo of a circular stating "Cyclone has been postponed due to examination on Sunday 26 May 2024", under the banner of National University has been making the rounds on social media.

However, no such circular has been released by the public relations office of the university, clarified the authorities in a press release published yesterday (26 May).

The circular was released to tarnish the university's reputation, claimed the authorities in the press release.

So, everyone is requested to be vigilant about the matter and urged not to spread such false information on social media.

The release also adds that appropriate legal action is under process against those who are creating such fake news.

The actual press release sent by the university yesterday (25 May) reads: "The honors fourth year examination of the National University to be held on Sunday (26 May) has been postponed due to unavoidable reasons. The revised schedule of this postponed exam will be informed later. Other timings and dates of the exam will remain unchanged."