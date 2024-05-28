Ships start arriving at Chattogram port, 10 ships already at the jetty

Due to the impact of Cyclone Remal, the ships that were sent back to the deep sea from the jetty of Chattogram port started to dock again after two days.

As of 11:30am Today (28 May), 10 ships had been brought back at the port jetty.

According to information from the port, "19 ships that were unloading cargo at the jetty were sent to the deep sea, and these are being brought back one by one."

"Despite the sea still being rough, the port's pilots have managed to bring back 10 ships at the jetty. The process of bringing the remaining ships back to the jetty is ongoing," as per the port's information.

Chittagong Port Authority Secretary Md. Omar Faruq stated that once the ships are docked at the jetty, the loading and unloading of containers will begin.

The delivery of containers from the port yard is continuing.

Chittagong Port's Marine Department reported that due to the impact of Remal, 19 ships were sent back to the deep sea from the jetty.

Additionally, 49 open cargo ships were sent back to the deep sea, halting unloading operations at the outer anchorage.

Meanwhile, Chittagong Port Authority has reported that 45 bulk carrier ships sent back to the deep sea from the outer anchorage have been brought back to the outer anchorage.

On Monday (27 May), the Meteorological Department lowered the danger signal from 9 to warning signal number 3, prompting the port to start the process of mooring ships at the jetty.

However, due to rough seas, it was not possible to bring back the ships on Monday.

Earlier on Saturday (25 May), the unloading of goods at the outer anchorage was halted and the bulk cargo ships were sent to the deep sea. Additionally, the ships at the jetties were sent to deep sea during the high tide on Sunday morning (26 May).