River water levels surge 6 feet in Barishal, thousands trapped in water

Districts

TBS Report
27 May, 2024, 10:40 am
Last modified: 27 May, 2024, 10:47 am

Water levels in some major rivers of Barishal region are flowing 1 to 1.5 meters above the danger mark due to Cyclone Remal which made landfall in Khepupara coast in Patuakhali district around 10:30pm last night (26 May). The photo was taken on Monday morning, 27 May. Photo; Syed Mehdi Hassan/TBS
Water levels in some major rivers of Barishal region are flowing 1 to 1.5 meters above the danger mark due to Cyclone Remal which made landfall in Khepupara coast in Patuakhali district around 10:30pm last night (26 May). The photo was taken on Monday morning, 27 May. Photo; Syed Mehdi Hassan/TBS

After Cyclone Remal struck the Khepupara coast of Patuakhali around 10:30pm last night (26 May), the rivers in the Barishal division surged to dangerous levels and caused widespread flooding.

The cyclone raged through the night, exacerbating the situation with heavy rainfall.

Tajul Islam, deputy assistant engineer of the district Water Development Board, said water levels in some major rivers are flowing 1 to 1.5 meters above the danger mark. 

According to some observers of the Water Development Board, the Kirtankhola and Meghna rivers rose to six feet during high tide and flooded the adjacent areas. 

As a result, thousands of people are now waterlogged in six districts of the division.

They said it would take about a week for the water to recede.

The cyclone is currently passing over inland areas, said Masud Rana Rubel from the Barishal Meteorological Office 

He said, "It will take another hour or two to cross the land. After that, heavy rains will occur, and the impact of the cyclone will diminish." 

He noted that the cyclone touched down in Barishal last night with wind speeds of 78 kilometres per hour, which have now reduced to 35 kilometres per hour due to decreased air pressure.

As of 9am, Barishal recorded 59.1 mm of rainfall and heavy rain is forecast for the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, tidal waters have entered Barishal city and flooded various parts of it.  

On the city's outskirts, residents of upazilas and unions have been trapped in water, leading to fears of extensive crop damage. 

Suman Bepari, a resident of Barishal's Chandramohan union, said, "Our houses have all been washed away. Many houses and trees have been destroyed by rain and wind."

Barishal Deputy Commissioner Shahidul Islam said that the district administration is actively working to manage the aftermath of the cyclone.

