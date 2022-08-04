Hundreds of Jellyfish carcasses wash ashore on Cox's Bazar beach

Environment

UNB
04 August, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2022, 06:21 pm

Related News

Hundreds of Jellyfish carcasses wash ashore on Cox's Bazar beach

UNB
04 August, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2022, 06:21 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

More than a hundred carcasses of Jellyfish were reported to be washed ashore at different points of Cox's Bazar beach on Thursday morning.

These dead jellyfish have been washed ashore with the tidal water since this morning at several points along the 50km long area of the beach including Labani, Sugandha, Simon Beach and Darya Nagar points up to Himchari.

Around 100 small and large jellyfish carcasses were found stuck in the sand at various points of the beach.

But no one could tell the reasons behind this huge number of deaths of jellyfish.

Cox's Bazar District Fisheries Officer Badruzzaman said this is not the season for this fish to die.

These jellyfish might have come close to the shore and got caught in the fishermen's nets. Later, the carcasses started washing up on the beach as the fishers threw those away, he added.

However, Bangladesh Marine Research Institute Senior Officer Abu Syed Md Sharif said Jellyfish usually die in winter and float in the sea.

"For several days we have examined the jellyfish carcasses floating in the sea. These jellyfish are getting caught in the fishing net and dying as fishing in the Bay started. There is nothing to worry," he said.

Bangladesh / Top News

Jellyfish / Cox's Bazar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Saman Adi Pramanik. Photo: Collected

No sartorial equality: How we failed to learn from ‘Ode on the Lungi’ 

5h | Thoughts
Killing women for fun: How some Facebook gamers are inciting violence against women

Killing women for fun: How some Facebook gamers are inciting violence against women

15h | Panorama
Industrial graffiti is trending all over the world. As a continuation of the trend, they have designed commercial spaces for corporate companies like Apex.

Reesham Shahab Tirtho: An artist, an architect and a fan of Game of Thrones

2d | Habitat
The Young Chang branded pianos do not serve any real purpose as primary schools do not even have music teachers. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

The lonely pianos sitting in govt primary schools

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

UN Secretary General calls to punish oil and gas companies

UN Secretary General calls to punish oil and gas companies

4h | Videos
Biden fails to convince OPEC Plus members to significantly increase oil production

Biden fails to convince OPEC Plus members to significantly increase oil production

6h | Videos
Bangladesh to resumes talks for Ukrainian wheat import

Bangladesh to resumes talks for Ukrainian wheat import

7h | Videos
Rountable on advancing nutrition commitments for Chittagong Hill Tracts

Rountable on advancing nutrition commitments for Chittagong Hill Tracts

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania
Migration

5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania

2
July remittance hits two-year high
Economy

July remittance hits two-year high

3
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

4
Employees work at at a garments factory in Gazipur, Bangladesh, February 7, 2021. Picture taken February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/File Photo
RMG

Bangladesh's garments exporters brace for slowdown after Walmart warning

5
How banks made millions from volatile dollar 
Banking

How banks made millions from volatile dollar 

6
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

What CEOs think about inflation