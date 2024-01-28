Govt to follow Japan's model in removing waste from educational institutions: Environment minister

TBS Report
28 January, 2024, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2024, 07:52 pm

Govt to follow Japan's model in removing waste from educational institutions: Environment minister

Saber Hossain Chowdhury speaks at TEDx PLace des Nations Women 2018. File photo: UN/ Jean Marc Ferré
Saber Hossain Chowdhury speaks at TEDx PLace des Nations Women 2018. File photo: UN/ Jean Marc Ferré

The government will adopt Japan's model in removing waste, including single-use plastics, from educational institutions of Bangladesh, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury said today.

"The country's schools will be made 'clean and green' by improving waste management using the Japanese Dream Education model. A large number of trees will be planted in the schools," he said after a meeting with a delegation of the School Aid Japan's (SAJ) Bangladesh chapter in his office at the Secretariat.

The delegation was led by Katsushi Furusawa, general secretary of SAJ Bangladesh.

Speaking on the occasion, Furusawa said, "We want to set an example by creating an exemplary model in creating awareness about environmental conservation and cleanliness in schools.  We want to implement the SDGs club program in 100 educational institutions, which will lead to the creation of an environment-friendly nation. 

"We want to spread the model of waste management in educational institutions all over Bangladesh.  Want to contribute significantly to the expansion of environmental education.

Earlier on the day, Environment Minister Saber held a meeting with Selina Hayat Ivy, mayor of Narayanganj City Corporation.

"Big cities like Narayanganj and Gazipur will be prioritised in eliminating waste and pollution," he said during the meeting. 

