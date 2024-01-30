Bangladesh plans to mobilise $15b for climate action over 5yrs: Environment minister 

TBS Report
30 January, 2024, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2024, 06:12 pm

Saber Hossain Chowdhury in a meeting with a delegation of Climate Parliament and Bloomberg Foundation in his office at the Secretariat on 30 January. Photo: Courtesy
Saber Hossain Chowdhury in a meeting with a delegation of Climate Parliament and Bloomberg Foundation in his office at the Secretariat on 30 January. Photo: Courtesy

The Bangladesh government will try to mobilise $15 billion over five years for climate actions, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury said today (30 January).

He said his ministry will craft a concrete implementation plan following the Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan and the Five year plan.

"To build a resilient, climate-smart Bangladesh each activity will be meticulously prioritised and harmonised, ensuring maximum impact," he said during a views exchange meeting with a delegation of Climate Parliament and Bloomberg Foundation in his office at the Secretariat.

The delegation was led by Chairman of 'Climate Parliament' Member of Parliament Tanvir Shakil Joy.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said, "We're open to all on this journey. Increasing use of renewable energy is our priority.

"We'll harness the latest innovations and cutting-edge technology but with a Bangladeshi twist. Solutions will be relevant, tailored to our unique needs and landscape. Suggestions will be welcomed in this regard."

The  Bloomberg Foundation delegation shared insights and initiatives from different regions, highlighting the importance of a unified approach to combat climate change. Both parties discussed potential collaborations, including knowledge exchange, joint initiatives, and policy implementations aimed at achieving shared environmental goals.

Saber Hossain affirmed his ministry's dedication to working closely with partners.

The discussions centered around collaborative efforts to address pressing climate issues and foster sustainable environmental practices.

