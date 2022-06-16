52 educational institutions closed due to fresh flood in Sunamganj

Environment

TBS Report
16 June, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 16 June, 2022, 05:59 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Academic activities at 52 educational institutions, including 40 primary and 12 secondary schools, have been suspended due to fresh flood in Sunamganj.

District Primary Education Officer SM Abdur Rahman said as the ground floors of these institutions have become flooded, upazila education officers have been directed to make arrangements so that flood affected people can take shelter in the upper floors.

"They are taking preparation in coordination with the head teachers of the institutions in this regard," he added.

Meanwhile, water continues to rise in the low-lying areas of Sylhet.

Saraf Uddin of Shahjalal suburb of the city said most of the roads of the city have been submerged since Wednesday noon. Later in the night it entered the house. The water level is still rising.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Nur Azizur Rahman, chief engineer at Sylhet City Corporation, said, "Water has risen in some low-lying areas of the city. However, the situation is not yet conducive to opening a shelter. But we are ready. Shelters will be opened if necessary."

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Nayan Pasha, deputy assistant engineer at the Water Development Board in Sylhet, said that the water of Surima, Kushiyara and Lova rivers is flowing above the danger level at different points.

On Thursday, the water level of the Surma River decreased a little at Kanaighat point but increased at Sylhet point.

Earlier, in mid-May, severe floods occurred in Sylhet. The worst floods in 18 years affected most of the 12 upazilas and towns in the district.

