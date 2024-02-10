China New Year celebrated in Sunamganj

10 February, 2024
Last modified: 10 February, 2024, 06:24 pm

China New Year celebrated in Sunamganj

10 February, 2024
Last modified: 10 February, 2024, 06:24 pm
China New Year celebrated in Sunamganj

Chinese New Year was celebrated in in Chinaura village of Sunamganj sadar upazila on Saturday (10 February). 

Development organizations HAUS, CLEAN, and BWGED arranged a procession to mark the occasion, reads a press release.

People of the locality took part in the procession, holding placards and extending warm wishes to Chinese citizens for a Happy New Year. 

The participants appealed to China to invest in renewable energy in Bangladesh instead of investing in coal and LNG based power plants.
 

