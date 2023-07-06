Flood situation improves in Sunamganj; water levels of rivers fall

The water levels of various rivers in Sunamgan have started to fall due to a lack of rain.

The water levels of different rivers in the northeastern part of the country will continue to decrease in the next 48 hours, according to the Water Development Board.

Water Development Board sources said on Thursday (6 July) that Surma River was flowing 30cm below the danger level at Sunamganj point.

Madhyanagar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (Additional In-charge) Sheetesh Chandra Sarkar said, "The decrease in water is a matter of relief for us."

"If there is a flood situation, we have all kinds of preparations to deal with it," said Mamun Hawlader, executive engineer of Sunamganj Water Development Board. "There is no threat of flooding in Sunamganj now ."

"In the last 24 hours, Sunamganj and Meghalaya's Cherrapunji saw very little rainfall. If there is no rain, the situation will improve further," he said.

Abul Kalam, a resident of Nishchantpur village of Bansikunda South Union said, "In the last few days, I was in trouble with my cattle and paddy. The water started receding on Tuesday."

"If it doesn't rain, the water level will decrease." ABM Jewel Talukder, a trader of Bansikunda Bajar, said, "Although the flood water did not enter the market, there was fear among the traders. However, during the rainy season, such condition is common here. But we have to dredge our rivers to protect us from floods."