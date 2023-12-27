Endangered red serow rescued in Sunamganj

The red serow was rescued from Dhulara BGB camp area of Biswambharpur upazila in Sunamganj on Tuesday (26 December). Photo: Collected

The forest department in Sunamganj has rescued a red serow, rare species of wild goat, from Dhulara BGB camp area of Biswambharpur upazila of the district.

The serow was transferred to Lawachara Rescue Centre in Moulvibazar around 11:30pm on Tuesday (26 December), said Md Jahangir Alam, divisional forest officer of Wildlife Management and Nature Conservation Division at Moulvibazar.

"We have the red serow under our care. We are planning to release it at Rajkandi Reserve Forest. If all goes well, it will be released today [Wednesday]," Jahangir said.

In 2015, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) declared red serow endangered in the country and critically endangered globally.