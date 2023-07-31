34, including BUET students, arrested in Sunamganj over 'anti-government conspiracy'

Police on Sunday arrested 34 students, including 24 students of the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), on the charge of conducting anti-government activities through "jihad" near Tanguar Haor in Sunamganj.

Abu Saeed, additional superintendent of police (ASP), said 34 people studying in different educational institutions were arrested while on their way to Takerghat tourist area through Natunbazar Patlai river in North Sreepur union of Tahirpur upazila.

He said police came to know from sources that these students were gathering at Tanguar Haor to carry out terrorist activities and anti-government conspiracy.

After detaining and interrogating them for 24 hours, a case was filed against them on Monday under various sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act 2009, he added.

"They have been accused of conspiring to commit acts of terrorism and cause harm to public life and properties, as well as carry out anti-government activities through religious jihad," the ASP said.

Sunamganj Superintendent of Police Mohammad Ashan Shah told The Business Standard that they arrested the BUET students for their alleged involvement with Islami Chhatra Shibir, the student wing of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami.

The students were produced before the court on Monday afternoon and the court sent them to jail, he added.

Syed Iftekhar Hossain, officer-in-charge of Tahirpur police station, said they had a concrete tip-off that the students are involved in "anti-state" activities.

"Do you think we arrested them for no reason, we got solid information," he said.

When asked whether anything was found in the students' possession, the OC said, "Yes, we have found many things. Some documents, welfare bills of Islami Chhatra Shibir and some other religious papers. They have already confessed to us."

The OC also said they had released three men including a boatman after interrogation.

Prof Dr Md Mizanur Rahman, director of the Directorate of Students' Welfare of BUET, told The Business Standard that the university administration came to know that 24 students of the university were arrested in Sunamganj.

He said the students were not on an academic tour and they went to Sunamganj by themselves.

He also said the BUET administration will take action against the students if the allegations against them are proven.

A classmate of one arrestee, wishing anonymity, told The Business Standard, "They [the students] went on a vacation two days back. Mid-break is going on at BUET. Students are at home or on vacation. Would someone believe that the students went to Tanguar Haor to conduct conspiracy? This is absurd."