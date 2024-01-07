Planning Minister MA Mannan wins in Sunamganj-3

Awami League candidate Planning Minister MA Mannan has won a landslide victory in the Sunamganj-3 seat.

According to the result announced by the returning officer, Mannan bagged 60,786 votes while his closest rival Mohammad Shahinur Pasha Chowdhury of Trinamool BNP secured 2,319 votes.

The voter turnout in this seat was 32.36%.

The total number of voters in this constituency is 2,01,870 and the total number of polling centres is 89.