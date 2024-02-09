4 brick kilns shut down for polluting air in South Keraniganj

The Department of Environment has shut down the operations of four illegal brick kilns as they were polluting air at Keraniganj in Dhaka.

A total of Tk64 lakh was also slapped on the four brick kilns in a mobile court drive run jointly by the head office and Dhaka office of the Department of Environment (DoE) on Thursday.

The four brick kilns are Noor Bricks, Delwar Traders and Vai Vai Bricks at Brahmangaon in South Keraniganj, and Mousumi Bricks Manufacturer at Jajira in South Keraniganj.

Among them, the chimney of Noor Brick was razed down completely and the fined Tk4 lakh, while operation of three other bricks were shut down and each was fined Tk20 lakh.

DoE Executive Magistrate Mohammad Masud Hasan Patwary led the mobile court, said a press release.