DoE sues 4 over hill cutting in Cox's Bazar

Environment

TBS Report
23 February, 2024, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2024, 08:13 pm

Related News

DoE sues 4 over hill cutting in Cox's Bazar

TBS Report
23 February, 2024, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2024, 08:13 pm
A hill being cut in Cox&#039;s Bazar. Photo: TBS
A hill being cut in Cox's Bazar. Photo: TBS

The Department of Environment (DoE) has filed a case against four people over alleged involvement in hill cutting in the Residential Flat Development Project-1 area of Cox's Bazar Development Authority (CBDA).

DoE Cox's Bazar Office Senior Chemist Md Abdus Salam filed the case with Cox's Bazar Sadar Police Station under the Environment Protection Act on Wednesday (21 February), said Md Rokibuzzaman, officer-in-charge of the police station.

Sheikh Mostahidur Rahman, engineer of the project's contractor company The Engineers and Architecture Limited, and Imran Pathan, site in-charge of the contractor company and two others have been accused in the case.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

According to the case statement, the two other accused are the director of the Residential Flat Development Project-1 and the chief executive of Cox's Bazar Development Authority. But their names were not written in the case statement.

The plaintiff, Abdus Salam, could not be reached for a comment over the matter.

According to the case statement, the DoE inspected the project area in the west of Kalatali Bypass Road of Ward No-12 of Cox's Bazar Sadar Municipality and found that a hill was being cut for one week.

DoE sends notice to Cox's Bazar Development Authority to stop hill cutting activities 

Earlier on 19 February, the DoE issued a notice to the CBDA over hill cutting in the Residential Flat Development Project-1 area.

On 20 February, the Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA) issued a notice to nine people, including secretaries of three ministries, to take necessary measures toward stopping the cutting of hills in the district.

Secretaries of the environment, forest and climate Change ministry, land ministry, housing and public works ministry; divisional commissioner of Chattogram, DoE director general, the CBDA chairman, deputy commissioner of Cox's Bazar, superintendent of Cox's Bazar Police and the DoE director were made respondents to the notice.

Bangladesh / Top News

Department of Environment (DoE) / hill cutting / Cox's Bazar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The essential point of wearing soft colours is how it embeds a sense of calmness around the event. Photo: Farhan Raj / Snaps of The House

Brides in pastels: A shift towards a new hue

10h | Mode
Unlike Dhaka city, fire drills or training are very common in the industrial areas in Ashulia. Photos: Syed Zakir Hossain

Are corporate offices conducting enough fire drills?

10h | Panorama
Photos: Abdullah Zahid

The pains in pursuit of the American Dream

11h | Features
Black Kite or Pariah Kite: The master of sky-riding

Black Kite or Pariah Kite: The master of sky-riding

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Why did the younger girl file a case against her mother and sister?

Why did the younger girl file a case against her mother and sister?

1h | Videos
Alves sentenced to four and a half years in prison for rape

Alves sentenced to four and a half years in prison for rape

1d | Videos
Is the trend of falling stock market prices over?

Is the trend of falling stock market prices over?

1d | Videos
How Unmad has been entertaining readers for 46 years

How Unmad has been entertaining readers for 46 years

1h | Videos