DoE organises progs to observe International Noise Awareness Day

International Noise Awareness Day, observed on the last Wednesday of April each year, was commemorated across Bangladesh on 24 April with a range of programmes organised by the Department of Environment (DoE) under the project "Integrated and Participatory Project for Noise Pollution Control" being implemented by the DoE.

The day was observed under the theme "Let's all work together to reduce noise pollution" with the participation of all stakeholders, reads a press release.

Mobile courts were operated simultaneously across the country under the overall supervision of the administration at the divisional and district levels to control noise pollution.

In addition, campaigns, human chains, rallies and discussion meetings were held.

Representatives of government and non-government organisations, Bangladesh Police, imams, transport owners and drivers, teachers and students, journalists, factory and construction workers, representatives of social and cultural organizations and members of civil society participated in each of the events.

In the discussion meetings organised on the occasion of the day, the speakers emphasised the need for strict enforcement of laws to control noise pollution as well as the responsibility and awareness of the citizens.

Colourful awareness-raising advertisements highlighting the importance of the day were published in the country's leading Bengali and English national dailies. Awareness-raising banners and festoons were hung at various important places in Dhaka city.

Pop-ups were displayed on all government websites and awareness messages were sent to all mobile phones in collaboration with Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC).

Under the ongoing project, regular training programmes are being conducted to raise awareness among all stakeholders, including journalists.

Mobile courts are being operated regularly across the country to control noise pollution with the sincere cooperation of the field administration.

A survey on noise level measurement has been completed in 64 districts, on the basis of which research will be conducted on the occupational risk of noise pollution.