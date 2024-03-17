3 journalists accused in Cox's Bazar hill cutting case

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 March, 2024, 04:05 am
Last modified: 17 March, 2024, 04:21 am

The DoE has expressed anger over news coverage of a hill-cutting incident and written complaint against 14 officials for their alleged involvement. Following the complaint the department filed the case

Photo: Collected
The Department of Environment DoE) has filed a case against five individuals, including three journalists accused of cutting hills in Cox's Bazar's Khurushkul.

On 14 March, the Inspector of the department (Cox's Bazar) Musaib Ibna Rahman filed the case at Cox's Bazar Sadar Model Police Station.

The DoE has expressed anger over news coverage of a hill-cutting incident and written complaint against 14 officials for their alleged involvement. Following the complaint the department filed the case.

The accused are — Nawab Mia from Khurushkul, Nasir Uddin Runo, the Daily Sokaler Cox's Bazar Chief Reporter and Environment People Chief Executive Rashedul Majid, Dainik Gonoshongjog News Editor Sirajul Islam, Daily Sokaler Cox's Bazar Executive Editor and Amra Cox's Bazar Bashi Organising Secretary Mohsin Sheikh.

The department inspector Musaib Ibna was repeatedly called but did not answer the phone. Despite sending messages, there was no response.

