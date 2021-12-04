Ensure equal opportunities for all ending discriminations: President Hamid to world leaders

President Abdul Hamid on Saturday urged world leaders to work for ending discriminations based on race, faith, colour, religion and ethnicity and ensuring equal opportunities for all.

"We must end discriminations based on race, faith, colour, religion and ethnicity, and ensure equal opportunities for all," he said.

President Hamid made the call while inaugurating the "World Peace Conference-2021" that has brought together global thinkers, writers, poets, singers and political personalities, aiming to promote a culture of peace and tolerance.

"A fair international system is also essential for all peoples of the world. We shouldn't forget that we live in a shared planet and we've shared responsibilities, too," he said.

Hamid said Bangladesh believes that peace around the world is the best guarantee for our national security following the constitutional obligations.

"We'll continue our efforts to resolve conflicts through peaceful means and promote peace across the globe," he added.

He urged all to leave aside the path of divisions, join hands and walk together on the path of peace.

The President said the world is facing numerous challenges and conflicts and the Covid-19 pandemic exposed the weakness of our systems.

"Unless we're united and ensure mutual peace and harmony, we won't be able to secure a safe and habitable world for our children and future generations which is already grappling with adverse effects of climate change," Hamid said.

He also highlighted how global inequities and injustices are the real threats to international peace.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will attend the closing ceremony of the two-day conference on Sunday.