Truck, covered van owners demand cancellation of fuel price hike

The owners of truck and covered van have demanded immediate withdrawal of the hiked prices of diesel and octane.

"We have not demanded to increase the fares due to the fuel price hike as it will lead to rise in the prices of commodities," said Md Tofazzal Hossain Mozumder, president of Bangladesh Truck-Cavared Van Owners' Association on Sunday.

"Our demand is to withdraw the increased price of petrol and octane. The imported diesel should be subsidised for the time being and its price should be kept normal too," he added.

He further said, "According to the prime minister's remark, octane and petrol are produced in the country. So, our question is why the prices have been increased."

When asked about the strike, he said, "We have not called any strike. Some owners have stopped running their trucks to avoid losses as the oil prices have gone up."

Meanwhile, fuel oil transportation in 14 districts has been suspended as Khulna tank-lorry owners' association has announced a 24-hour shutdown demanding an increase in tanker fares and commission on the sale of fuel oil.

"The price of oil has been increased. But the fare of our tankers has not been increased. Unless the government fixes the fare, we cannot raise the fare. The cost of going to the designated pump with one tank of oil has increased compared to before," Bangladesh Tank-Lorry Owners Association Sheikh Farhad Hossain.

"Although the price of oil has increased, the commission of the pump owners has not been increased," he added.

The government on Friday increased fuel oil prices by 42.5% to 51.6%, the highest in 20 years, dealing a big blow to people already overwhelmed by skyrocketing prices of essential goods amid record inflation.

The Energy and Mineral Resources Division hiked diesel and kerosene prices by Tk34 per litre to Tk114 and octane and petrol prices by Tk46 per litre to Tk135 and Tk130, respectively.

