4 killed as fish truck overturns in Cumilla

TBS Report
12 March, 2024, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2024, 12:21 pm

Truck overturns on Dhaka-Chattogram Highway on 12 March 2024. Photo: TBS
Truck overturns on Dhaka-Chattogram Highway on 12 March 2024. Photo: TBS

Four people were killed and three others injured when a fish carrying truck overturned in Eliotgonj union of Cumilla on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway.

The accident occurred at 6am today (12 March), confirmed Omar Faruq Mollah, officer in-charge of Elliotgonj Highway Police Outpost.

The deceased were identified as Rafiqul Islam of Satkhira district, and Monir Hossain, Habibur Rahman and Akhter Hossain of Monpura area of Bhola.

Quoting locals, OC Faruq Mollah said the truck carrying fish lost control after hitting another truck in Elliotgonj area of Cumilla on its way to Dhaka from Noakhali.

"Four people were seriously injured after they were crushed under the truck. When they were rescued and taken to the nearby Chandina Upazila Health Complex for treatment, the doctor on duty declared them dead," said the OC.

Their bodies have been kept at the Elliotgonj police outpost and will be handed over to their families after legal proceedings, said OC Faruq.

The truck involved in the accident has been recovered, he added.

