Sustainable, realistic plan must to ensure energy security: Nasrul

A sustainable and realistic plan is needed to ensure energy security in the country, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said today.



"Multilateral decisions must be taken immediately to ensure energy security in the country, as the demand for energy is increasing day by day," he said while addressing a view exchange meeting with his ministry officials at the secretariat on Thursday (2 November).

The Energy Division gained the third position in implementing the Annual Performance Agreement (APA) in the financial year 2022-23.

The quality of work will be increased when the annual performance issues could be discussed more, Nasrul said.

"The loan interest will be increased due to Bangladesh's transition from least developed to developing country. But it doesn't matter for good projects. In view of reality, the project should be implemented quickly. We also have to adapt to the economy's size and pattern, which is changing. It is a must for everyone to have a common knowledge about technology in the future," he added.

The energy and mineral resources division obtained the third position with 99.43 numbers among 52 ministries and divisions.

With energy secretary Md Nurul Alam in the chair, the meeting was attended, among others, by BPC chairman ABM Azad, Petrobangla chairman Zanendra Nath Sarker and official concerned.