Power generation at Rampal power plant halted due to maintenance work

Power production at the Rampal Thermal Power Plant in Bagerhat district has been suspended since Friday night due to maintenance work.

Syed Ekramullah, managing director of the Bangladesh India Friendship Power Company (BIFPCL), said the energy production at the power plant halted at 8:45pm on Friday due to inspection and maintenance work.

"We have suspended the production due to maintenance and inspection work, and technical glitches from the night of June 30," he said, adding that the plant will resume operations within a week.

Regarding coal imports, Ekramullah said a large quantity of coal will arrive on 5 July by ship.

The 1320 MW coal-fired power plant has been set up at a cost of approximately $2 billion and is located in Rampal, in the Bagerhat district under the Khulna division of Bangladesh.

The Maitree Super Thermal Power Project was constructed under the Indian government's concessional financing scheme.

On 6 September 2022, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi jointly unveiled unit-1 of the power plant.