Power generation at Rampal power plant halted due to maintenance work

Energy

UNB
02 July, 2023, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2023, 08:42 pm

Related News

Power generation at Rampal power plant halted due to maintenance work

UNB
02 July, 2023, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2023, 08:42 pm
File photo
File photo

Power production at the Rampal Thermal Power Plant in Bagerhat district has been suspended since Friday night due to maintenance work.

Syed Ekramullah, managing director of the Bangladesh India Friendship Power Company (BIFPCL), said the energy production at the power plant halted at 8:45pm on Friday due to inspection and maintenance work.

"We have suspended the production due to maintenance and inspection work, and technical glitches from the night of June 30," he said, adding that the plant will resume operations within a week.

Regarding coal imports, Ekramullah said a large quantity of coal will arrive on 5 July by ship.

The 1320 MW coal-fired power plant has been set up at a cost of approximately $2 billion and is located in Rampal, in the Bagerhat district under the Khulna division of Bangladesh.

The Maitree Super Thermal Power Project was constructed under the Indian government's concessional financing scheme.

On 6 September 2022, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi jointly unveiled unit-1 of the power plant.

 

Top News

Rampal Power plant / maintenance

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor A Alam

Revival of the Gandaria Railway Station

8h | Panorama
A blazer can instantly transform your former work-from-home uniform into a polished ensemble. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Power and Style: The modern working woman's wardrobe

9h | Mode
Photo: Collected

Wagner Group in Africa: What's its future after the mutiny?

11h | Panorama
(Left) The Holey Artisan Bakery became the site of the deadliest terrorist attack seven years ago. This year many diplomats paid their tribute to the fallen victim of the attack. (Right) Photographed Italian representatives. Photos: Collected

Holey Artisan: Remembering the descent into a dark chapter

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Variegated cactus is growing in popularity

Variegated cactus is growing in popularity

2h | TBS Stories
The Story of a Veteran Gunsmith

The Story of a Veteran Gunsmith

9m | TBS Stories
Petrobangla seeks Tk7,181cr loan to foot LNG import bills

Petrobangla seeks Tk7,181cr loan to foot LNG import bills

5h | TBS Insight
How Ukraine tackles Russian Missile?

How Ukraine tackles Russian Missile?

9h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

4
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

5
Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology-based “Team Crack Platoon” builds electric racing cars made of local and eco-friendly materials to take part in global formula events. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

The road to glory: Formula Student clocks top speed in Bangladesh

6
Infographic: TBS
Stocks

Aziz Mohammad Bhai's second generation enters Olympic board