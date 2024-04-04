‘Attempted robbery’ at Rampal Power Plant: 5 security personnel injured

Five security personnel, including two Ansar members, at the Rampal Coal-Fired Thermal Power Plant sustained injuries following a "robbery attempt" by a group of assailants on Wednesday night.

The injured are Akram, Saidul Islam, Mintu Bouragi, Brazen Mandal and Habi Kamal Pasha.

The power plant's Deputy General Manager Anwarul Azim said approximately 50-60 armed individuals attempted to infiltrate residential areas of the power plant around 11:30 pm.

When the security personnel tried to thwart their entry, the armed men attacked them, resulting in injuries.

Of the injured, two were urgently transported to Khulna Medical College and Hospital for medical attention, while the remaining three received treatment at the Rampal Upazila Health Complex, said the DGM.

Somen Das, the officer-in-charge of Rampal Police Station, confirmed that law enforcement agencies are actively pursuing leads to identify and apprehend the culprits. As a precautionary measure, additional police forces have been deployed to secure the power plant and its surrounding areas, aiming to prevent further incidents and ensure the safety of the plant's personnel and infrastructure.

Bagerhat Superintendent of Police (SP) Abul Hasnat Khan said the Ansar members of the power plant opened 30 rounds of bullets to deter the robbers.

In the firing one of the robbers sustained injuries, he said, adding that they have already arrested 11suspects.

The arrestees are being interrogated at Rampal Police Station and drives are on to arrest others, the SP said.