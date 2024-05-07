Keeping the cool: Essential maintenance tips for your AC unit

During this scorching heat, as record temperatures soar in Bangladesh with the arrival of summer, your air conditioner (AC) becomes your best friend in keeping your home cool and comfortable. Just like reassurance in friendship, ensuring your AC is in top-notch condition becomes one of the most important things that you need to take care of. A well-maintained AC not only keeps you cool but also contributes to a comfortable and productive indoor environment.

But how do you ensure your AC is ready for peak performance during the rough summer months? This is a very common question among both new and old users of ACs. In addition to professional servicing, implementing some simple maintenance tips at home can go a long way towards maximising your AC's efficiency and lifespan.

Professional AC servicing:

One of the primary and most important maintenance tips that will definitely work like magic for your house is servicing. Regular and professional servicing of your AC units, both indoors and outdoors, is essential for maximum performance. Indoor split AC unit maintenance should be carried out at least once every year, even if you cannot visibly notice any problems with it.

Such servicing can include cleaning of the air filter, vents, and coils, as well as checking coolant pressure to ensure efficient cooling. Wet servicing is also useful as it ensures deep cleaning of inner coil areas while also minimising potential blockages in the drainpipe that could lead to water leakages.

Addressing visible signs of damage, such as cracks or rust, as soon as they are spotted, is crucial to preventing further deterioration of the condition of your AC. Instead of attempting DIY repairs or seeking solutions online, which could potentially lead to costly repairs, it's always best to seek professional assistance to diagnose and resolve the issue.

Similarly, outdoor split AC unit maintenance once every six months helps remove dust buildup, ensures unobstructed airflow, and prolongs the lifespan of the AC unit. It is important to remember that the air conditioner is, after all, machinery, too, and just like the human body, regular servicing works as the doctor for your AC. Timely servicing prevents strain on excessive use of the system, reducing energy consumption and enhancing overall efficiency.

Sunlight protection and optimal temperature settings:

Direct sunlight can significantly impact and reduce the performance of your AC system, forcing the condenser unit to work harder and leading to increased wear and tear of the AC. To minimise sunlight exposure, keep curtains drawn and windows closed during the hottest parts of the day, mostly peak morning hours and afternoons. Operating the AC with windows or doors open, not only significantly reduces its efficiency but also strains the system.

Furthermore, setting your AC to maintain a temperature of 24°C also provides an ideal balance between comfort and energy efficiency. This temperature setting ensures that your living space gets adequate cooling while also minimising energy consumption. Additionally, utilising the sleep/timer function, especially during the night, can help optimise energy usage.

Safety Precautions:

Prioritising safety when operating your AC unit, by avoiding usage during voltage fluctuations, is very important as well. In light of the numerous recent fire events in Dhaka, ensure that AC units are never cleaned by splashing water on them, which can cause electric shock and malfunction, and also ensure that children are supervised when using the AC, which can help in preventing accidents.

Voltage fluctuations can damage the AC's components and pose safety hazards, so it is advisable to follow manufacturer guidelines and seek professional assistance when necessary.

As summer temperatures rise, ensuring your AC unit is well-maintained is essential for staying cool and comfortable. By combining professional servicing with these simple home care tips, you can maximise your AC's efficiency, prolong its lifespan, and enjoy uninterrupted comfort throughout the summer months and beyond.