Dhaka airport to halt flights for 3 hrs from 5-7 May for maintenance

Aviation

TBS Report
05 May, 2024, 10:15 am
Last modified: 05 May, 2024, 09:46 pm

Related News

Dhaka airport to halt flights for 3 hrs from 5-7 May for maintenance

The airport’s runway will be closed from 12am to 3:00am to carry out various maintenance works

TBS Report
05 May, 2024, 10:15 am
Last modified: 05 May, 2024, 09:46 pm
A file photo of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka Photo: UNB
A file photo of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka Photo: UNB

The Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport is set to undergo essential maintenance work, leading to a closure of its runways for three consecutive nights from 5-7 May.

The runway closure period is scheduled from 12am to 3:00am on these three days.

"During this period, various maintenance works including runway markings and electrical works will be carried out," said Group Captain Kamrul Islam, the airport's executive director.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

According to sources at the airport, airlines such as Saudi Arabian Airlines, Malaysian Airways, Thai Airways, Kuwait Airways, Qatar Airways, and Cathay Pacific frequently operate flights during these three hours.

The aforesaid airlines have been advised to adjust their flight schedules accordingly during the period.
 

Bangladesh / Economy / Top News

Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) / Dhaka airport / maintenance / flight suspension / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

While the allure of sleek sedans and rugged SUVs may be undeniable, MPVs take the lead in terms of the value they offer. Photo: Akif Hamid

Why Multi-Purpose Vehicles are the ultimate daily drivers

10h | Wheels
The bodywork on Rahman Tahmidur&#039;s Corona pays homage to European stylings, with a Porsche-inspired Gemini Blue paint and American spec Toyota Caldina front bumper. Photo: Akif Hamid

1992 Toyota Corona: From another old Toyota to gemini of the streets

11h | Wheels
Sugarcoated betting ads are unstoppable on TV

Sugarcoated betting ads are unstoppable on TV

14h | Panorama
A few months after Rafi’s death, Borsha Islam launched ‘Trek with Rafi’, a new group to make her own career in adventure tourism. Photo: Masum Billah

Trekking past tragedy: In the bleeding embrace for eternity, he whispered her name

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Top 5 European football club by jersey value

Top 5 European football club by jersey value

36m | Videos
How China is helping Iran deal with sanctions

How China is helping Iran deal with sanctions

1h | Videos
Sundarbans burn 25 times in 22 years

Sundarbans burn 25 times in 22 years

3h | Videos
Barishal Division have been facing severe water crisis

Barishal Division have been facing severe water crisis

2h | Videos