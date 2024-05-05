Dhaka airport to halt flights for 3 hrs from 5-7 May for maintenance

The Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport is set to undergo essential maintenance work, leading to a closure of its runways for three consecutive nights from 5-7 May.

The runway closure period is scheduled from 12am to 3:00am on these three days.

"During this period, various maintenance works including runway markings and electrical works will be carried out," said Group Captain Kamrul Islam, the airport's executive director.

According to sources at the airport, airlines such as Saudi Arabian Airlines, Malaysian Airways, Thai Airways, Kuwait Airways, Qatar Airways, and Cathay Pacific frequently operate flights during these three hours.

The aforesaid airlines have been advised to adjust their flight schedules accordingly during the period.

