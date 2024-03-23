NBR orders tax benefits for Rampal power plant on imports

The coal-fired Rampal power plant in Bagerhat will enjoy tariff benefits in importing equipment like other power plants in the country, says the National Board of Revenue (NBR).

As per an order issued by the NBR on 19 March, Rampal power plant will enjoy a duty-free facility for up to 12 years on 10% value of plant and equipment to be imported.

The order, signed by NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, says up to 12 years from commencement of commercial production or the duration of the existing contract – whichever is less, the facility will remain in effect during the period for the power plant.

A senior official of Customs at NBR told The Business Standard that other power plants in the country enjoy this facility. But, it was not included in the order previously given for Rampal power plant.

"By incorporating it anew, the plant also comes under the same benefits as other plants."