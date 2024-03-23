NBR orders tax benefits for Rampal power plant on imports

NBR

TBS Report
23 March, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2024, 10:30 pm

Related News

NBR orders tax benefits for Rampal power plant on imports

The order, signed by NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, says up to 12 years from commencement of commercial production or the duration of the existing contract – whichever is less, the facility will remain in effect during the period for the power plant

TBS Report
23 March, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2024, 10:30 pm
File Photo: TBS
File Photo: TBS

The coal-fired Rampal power plant in Bagerhat will enjoy tariff benefits in importing equipment like other power plants in the country, says the National Board of Revenue (NBR).

As per an order issued by the NBR on 19 March, Rampal power plant will enjoy a duty-free facility for up to 12 years on 10% value of plant and equipment to be imported.

The order, signed by NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, says up to 12 years from commencement of commercial production or the duration of the existing contract – whichever is less, the facility will remain in effect during the period for the power plant.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A senior official of Customs at NBR told The Business Standard that other power plants in the country enjoy this facility. But, it was not included in the order previously given for Rampal power plant.

"By incorporating it anew, the plant also comes under the same benefits as other plants."

Rampal Power plant / National Board of Revenue (NBR) / Imports

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

The ebb and flow of Somali pirates

10h | Panorama
Painting titled ‘Capture of the Pirate, Blackbeard, 1718’ by Jean Leon Jerome Ferris (1920). PHOTO: COLLECTED

From Blackbeard to Juqraafi: The history and art of maritime piracy

10h | Panorama
Residents of Dhaka are exposed to air pollution equivalent to smoking up to three cigarettes each day. Photos: Rajib Dhar

Unfit buses, brick kilns and construction work: The usual suspects behind Dhaka's deplorable air quality

14h | Panorama
Pollution directly inked to the continuous streams of wastewater into the river, either the form of sewage or industrial effluents, has been a persistent mater of concern for the Buriganga. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

With tanneries gone, what still ails the Buriganga

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Fair Electronics is manufacturing Hisense products in a joint venture.

Fair Electronics is manufacturing Hisense products in a joint venture.

1h | Videos
Marufa prepares herself for the all-important 2nd ODI against the mighty Aussies

Marufa prepares herself for the all-important 2nd ODI against the mighty Aussies

4h | Videos
Why did ISIS-K attack the Moscow's Crocus City concert hall in Russia?

Why did ISIS-K attack the Moscow's Crocus City concert hall in Russia?

28m | Videos
Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest unite India’s opposition?

Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest unite India’s opposition?

3h | Videos