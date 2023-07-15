Power division postpones installation of new transformer

Power Grid Company of Bangladesh Limited (PGCB) postponed the installation of the new transformer in its Rampura grid substation.

"The instalment of a new 230/132 KV, 450 MVA transformer to improve the capacity of the Rampura 230/132 KV grid substation has been postponed due to unavoidable reasons," a press release from the power division, issued today (15 July) afternoon said.

"The installation cannot begin from 16 July," it added.

The release also said the new schedule of the work will be announced later.

In an earlier press release today morning, the power division said that parts of Dhaka may face power outages for the next seven days due to maintenance work in the transmission system.