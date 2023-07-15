Power outage in some Dhaka areas for next 7 days

Parts of Dhaka may face power outages for the next seven days due to maintenance work in the transmission system, a press release from the power division said.

"To improve the capacity of the Rampura 230/132 KV grid substation, Power Grid Company of Bangladesh Limited (PGCB) will install a new 230/132 KV, 450 MVA transformer from 7am on 16 July to 5pm on July 22.

"For the following seven days, there might be a partial power outage in some regions served by Dhaka Power Distribution Company Limited and Dhaka Electric Supply Company Limited," the press release said.