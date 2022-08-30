First unit of Rampal plant synchronised with national grid

The first unit (660MW) of Rampal 1320 MW Coal power plant was synchronised with the national grid on 15 August.

Anwarul Azim, Deputy General Manager at Bangladesh India Friendship Power Company Ltd, disclosed the information Tuesday (30 August).

However, he said the inauguration day of the unit has not been fixed yet.

So far the unit generated as high as 91MW of electricity, he added.

After the trial production, necessary preparations will be taken to go into the commercial production, said officials at BIFPCL.

BIFPCL is a 50-50 joint venture company between India's National Thermal Power Corporation Ltd and Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB).