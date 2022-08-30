First unit of Rampal plant synchronised with national grid

Energy

TBS Report
30 August, 2022, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2022, 11:00 pm

Related News

First unit of Rampal plant synchronised with national grid

TBS Report
30 August, 2022, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2022, 11:00 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The first unit (660MW) of Rampal 1320 MW Coal power plant was synchronised with the national grid on 15 August.

Anwarul Azim, Deputy General Manager at Bangladesh India Friendship Power Company Ltd, disclosed the information Tuesday (30 August).

However, he said the inauguration day of the unit has not been fixed yet.

So far the unit generated as high as 91MW of electricity, he added.

After the trial production, necessary preparations will be taken to go into the commercial production, said officials at BIFPCL. 

BIFPCL is a 50-50 joint venture company between India's National Thermal Power Corporation Ltd and Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB).

Top News

Rampal Power plant

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Chasing likes on social media and the way out 

8h | Features
Illustration: TBS

The Tory leadership contest is Britain’s own ‘House of the Dragon’

12h | Thoughts
Adeeb Kasem. Sketch: TBS

A troubling history of IMF loans around the world

13h | Thoughts
Opec sings the same old song, just with new lyrics

Opec sings the same old song, just with new lyrics

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Credit flows to private sector increased by 14%

Credit flows to private sector increased by 14%

2h | Videos
Salimullah Khan on independence and partition of subcontinent

Salimullah Khan on independence and partition of subcontinent

2h | Videos
NASA ready to make history with Artemis

NASA ready to make history with Artemis

4h | Videos
Centuries old boat market of Munshiganj

Centuries old boat market of Munshiganj

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP
Bangladesh

No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP

3
KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices
Bangladesh

KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices

4
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation
Telecom

Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation

5
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

6
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries