Sangeeta new MD of Rampal Power Plant

Engineer Sangeeta Kaushik has recently taken on the role of Managing Director at Bangladesh India Friendship Power Company Private Limited (BIFPCL), overseeing the operations of Rampal Thermal Power Plant.

Before stepping into this position, Engineer Sangeeta held the position of Executive Director (Business Development, International Business Development & Consulting) at NTPC Limited, India.

The announcement was made in a press release by BIFPCL Deputy General Manager Anwarul Azim on Friday, with Engineer Sangeeta officially assuming the post of Managing Director on Wednesday, reads a press release.

Born in 1966 in Delhi, India, Engineer Sangeeta holds an Honors Degree in Electrical Engineering from Govinda Vallabh Pant University of Agriculture and Technology in India.

Her career began in 1986 when she joined NTPC as an engineer trainee. She furthered her education with a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management from MDI, Gurgaon, India.

Prior to this appointment, Sangeeta, an accomplished engineer, served in various prestigious positions, including Executive Director at NTPC.