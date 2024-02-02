Sangeeta new MD of Rampal Power Plant

Corporates

Press Release
02 February, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2024, 09:05 pm

Related News

Sangeeta new MD of Rampal Power Plant

Press Release
02 February, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2024, 09:05 pm
Sangeeta new MD of Rampal Power Plant

Engineer Sangeeta Kaushik has recently taken on the role of Managing Director at Bangladesh India Friendship Power Company Private Limited (BIFPCL), overseeing the operations of Rampal Thermal Power Plant.

Before stepping into this position, Engineer Sangeeta held the position of Executive Director (Business Development, International Business Development & Consulting) at NTPC Limited, India.

The announcement was made in a press release by BIFPCL Deputy General Manager Anwarul Azim on Friday, with Engineer Sangeeta officially assuming the post of Managing Director on Wednesday, reads a press release.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Born in 1966 in Delhi, India, Engineer Sangeeta holds an Honors Degree in Electrical Engineering from Govinda Vallabh Pant University of Agriculture and Technology in India.

Her career began in 1986 when she joined NTPC as an engineer trainee. She furthered her education with a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management from MDI, Gurgaon, India.

Prior to this appointment, Sangeeta, an accomplished engineer, served in various prestigious positions, including Executive Director at NTPC.

Rampal Power plant

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Vietnam: A magical experience of food, lantern festivals and supreme hospitality

Vietnam: A magical experience of food, lantern festivals and supreme hospitality

1h | Explorer
Trolleyman is a role within the engineering department of the railway system responsible for identifying and rectifying faults in the railway infrastructure. Photo: Collected

The songs of trolleymen

9h | Panorama
Want better healthcare, social security? Check corruption

Want better healthcare, social security? Check corruption

12h | Panorama
Microgreens are young vegetable seedlings that are approximately 1-3 inches tall. Photo: Courtesy

Tushar's microgreens: Superfood of the future!

11h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Managers who are known for their spending in the transfer market

Managers who are known for their spending in the transfer market

1h | Videos
What’s wrong with Sylhet Strikers

What’s wrong with Sylhet Strikers

1d | Videos
Indexes and transactions rise as selling pressure eases

Indexes and transactions rise as selling pressure eases

1d | Videos
India: one of the world’s largest food producers leaves millions hungry

India: one of the world’s largest food producers leaves millions hungry

1d | Videos