Mechanical failure halts production at Rampal power plant; disrupts power supply

Production at the Rampal thermal power plant came to a standstill due to a mechanical failure, with the shutdown occurring around 6:30am on Sunday (4 November).

This abrupt stoppage has had a significant impact on the region's power supply.

Saeed Akramullah, managing director of Bangladesh India Partnership Power Company Ltd (BIFPCL), confirmed the matter and said, "I have received the news that the production has stopped. Hopefully, production will be resumed very soon."

However, it is not the first time that the Rampal thermal power plant has faced production disruptions due to mechanical issues. Earlier this year, on 15 April, a similar mechanical failure led to a temporary cessation of production.

The plant, which was initiated as a joint venture between India and Bangladesh in 2010, has been a significant endeavour aimed at boosting the region's energy infrastructure.

An agreement between the Bangladesh Power Development Board and India's NTPC Ltd was signed on 29 January 2012. This agreement paved the way for the establishment of Bangladesh-India Friendship Power Company (Pvt) Limited (BIFPCL), under which the construction of the 1320 MW Maitri Super Thermal Power Project (RAMPAL) commenced.