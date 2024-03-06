Chattogram's business community demands electricity tariff revision

Energy

TBS Report
06 March, 2024, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2024, 07:53 pm

Related News

Chattogram's business community demands electricity tariff revision

The petitioners said the tariff hike for industrial establishments is a move deemed as highly unusual and burdensome

TBS Report
06 March, 2024, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2024, 07:53 pm
Representational image. Photo: MumitM/TBS
Representational image. Photo: MumitM/TBS

To address escalating concern over the hike in electricity tariffs, industrial stakeholders have petitioned State Minister for Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid, urging for a reconsideration of the tariff revision and a halt to the implementation of the "unjustified" price hike.

In the petition sent today (6 March) under the leadership of AM Mahbub Chowdhury, vice president of the Chattogram Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industries, the detrimental impact of the tariff increase on the country's burgeoning industrial sector was underscored. 

"With industries already grappling with challenges such as fluctuating raw material prices and foreign exchange shortages, the sudden spike in electricity tariffs threatens to exacerbate their plight, potentially leading to factory closures and impeding the nation's production, growth, and employment processes," it said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

According to the petitioners, the tariff for industrial establishments consuming bulk electricity at the retail level has witnessed an unprecedented increase from approximately Tk0.84 to Tk1.35 per unit, a move deemed as highly unusual and burdensome.

Moreover, the power demand charge, previously set at 80% of the permissible load with a minimum charge of Tk75, has been abruptly raised to Tk90, a decision perceived as unjust and unfair.

Your February electricity bill will see 8.5% average rise

The petitioners further question the rationale behind the sudden implementation of the notification-bill on February 29, 2024, without allowing sufficient time for stakeholders to adapt. 

They assert that amendments to such decrees should come into effect from the subsequent billing month, March 2024, to ensure fairness and transparency. 

On 29 February, the government increased average electricity tariffs by 8.5%.

At the wholesale level, the average price increases to Tk7.04 per unit from Tk6.70, while at the retail level, the price jumps to Tk8.95 from Tk8.25.

The increase saw an immediate effect instead of March announced earlier.

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said February bills for prepaid meter customers will be adjusted in their next payment. 

Analysts and experts said the move implies that individuals and businesses must allocate a larger portion of their budget to cover electricity expenses. This will reduce their disposable income, while also impacting businesses' profit margins and competitiveness.

They warned that this hike could contribute to an increase in inflation as electricity serves as a fundamental input in the production process across various sectors. As businesses grapple with higher electricity costs, they are likely to pass on these expenses to consumers by raising prices.

Top News

Chattogram / electricity price / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: T-Mark Bangladesh

Jute fashion’s unlikely saviour: Gen Z

7h | Mode
With impressive fire safety arrangements, the Sony Square building seems to be safer than other buildings with multiple restaurants in Mirpur, and also than many others in the whole city. PHOTO: MEHEDI HASAN

Fire safety in Mirpur eatery hubs: Better, with room for improvement

6h | Panorama
As the second largest jute producer, Bangladesh vows to resurrect the glory days of the golden fiber. Photo: TBS

Processed cellulose from jute: Will Bangladesh recognise the gem hidden in the golden fibre?

11h | Panorama
The size of the bedside lamp should be proportional to the dimensions of the surface or table on which it will be used. Photo: Collected

Bedside lightning: The twilight by our beds

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

China increased defense spending budget

China increased defense spending budget

5m | Videos
The European Commission fined Apple 200 million dollars

The European Commission fined Apple 200 million dollars

3h | Videos
How to resolve commercial disputes out of court

How to resolve commercial disputes out of court

1h | Videos
The US Supreme Court ruled in favor of Trump

The US Supreme Court ruled in favor of Trump

5h | Videos