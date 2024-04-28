Bangladesh embassies’ failures create most problems for migrant workers: Baira

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 April, 2024, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2024, 08:05 pm

There are expats across the world, particularly in the Middle East and East Asia, who contribute much more to the Bangladeshi story. Photo: Bloomberg
Lack of properly doing their duty, including properly checking job demand letters, by Bangladeshi embassies lead to many migrant workers being cheated in various ways, labour recruiters said in a dialogue today.

"The demands of the workers are approved through attestation by our embassies in the destination countries. But there are many gaps during thorough approval of these," Mohammed Fakhrul Islam, joint secretary general-1, Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (Baira), said at an event titled "Dialogue with BAIRA for Ensuring Ethical Recruitment, Return & Reintegration" at BAIRA Conference Room, Dhaka.

"If an employer is not good, then the workers suffer the most. Employees are being sent without checking whether the company pays salaries properly, their past track record, etc," he said at the event jointly organised by WARBE Development Foundation, and Secretariat of Parliamentarians' Caucus on Migration and Development.  

He said if prospective workers did not get the promised jobs, then the recruiting agencies are held responsible. 

"But the embassy gives the attestation and the BMET gives the clearance card. None of them are held liable," he said.

The allegations of fake job offers by Bangladeshi workers have significantly risen in recent years as the country set record on labour migration in 2023 and 2022.

For instance, Malaysia has employed around 4.27 lakh Bangladeshi since August 2022. 

Among them, around one lakh Bangladeshi workers did not get their promised jobs in the South East Asian country, according to different migrant's rights activists. However, Bangladesh ministry of expatriate welfare and overseas employment claim that the number was not more than 5,000.  

Speaking as chief guest at the event, Anisul Islam Mahmud, deputy leader of the opposition and advisor, Parliamentarians' Caucus on Migration and Development, said, "We have created a huge administration for 18 crore people in the country. What have we done for the millions of expatriates in foreign lands? We also need to ensure adequate manpower in embassies." 

He also said newly-established technical training centres are not functioning properly due to lack of resources. 

Calling for strengthening of embassies, Md Tipu Sultan, joint secretary general-3, Baira, said, "Our employees face the most problems in destination countries. But those are not addressed there."

Syed Saiful Haque, chairman, WARBE Development Foundation, said, "Monitoring by BAIRA members at the destination countries supported by the expatriate ministry and embassy is also important to ensure job placement, reduce work substitution, and safe return after the end of contract with all paid wages and benefits."

Former Baira Secretary General Ruhul Amin suggested setting up an employment facilitation centre at the destination country out of the embassy services.

Baira Secretary General Ali Haider Chowdhury also suggested a one-stop service centre for labour migration, saying, "It takes more than three months for one of our workers to go abroad, whereas in neighbouring countries, including India, all the processes are completed within three to four weeks. This is why employers are turning away from us and recruiting workers from competing states."

Stating that migration has always been a neglected sector, Shameem Haider Patwary, Vice Chairman, Parliamentarians' Caucus on Migration and Development said, "The budget in this sector is negligible. For some unknown reason, the government has never focused on skill development."

The event was supported by ILO.

