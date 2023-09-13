Bangladesh's RPGCL to import 2 LNG cargoes in Sept-Oct

LNG tankers are to supply gas to the EU in the future to replace Russian gas.Image: Lex van Lieshout/ANP/AFP/Getty Images

Bangladesh's state-owned Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Company Ltd (RPGCL) is all set to import two cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in September and October, Times of India reported citing RPGCL sources.

The first cargo will be provided by total energies at $13.77 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) for delivery on 28-29 September, said the official, who declined to be identified as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

The second cargo will be shipped by Vitol at a cost of $14.90/mmBtu for delivery date on 12-13 October.

Total Energies and Vitol did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Bangladesh has been importing several cargoes of spot LNG this year to meet the country's power demand.

The country has also inked two long-term deals this year with OQ Trading, formerly known as Oman Trading International, and QatarEnergy. Both contracts will begin supplies starting in 2026.

Meanwhile, US-based Excelerate Energy EE.N is in advanced talks to supply long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Bangladesh, Daniel Bustos, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, said on Tuesday (12 September) on the sidelines of an industry event in Singapore.

He gave no further details, according to Reuters.