Elephant dies at Gazipur Safari Park

Bangladesh

UNB
02 January, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2023, 05:11 pm

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park in Gazipur. Photo: TBS
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park in Gazipur. Photo: TBS

An elephant has died at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park in Sreepur upazila of Gazipur. 
 
Although the safari park authorities filed a general diary in this regard on 22 December last year, a day after the death of the elephant they did not disclose the matter to media until Sunday. 
 
Imran Ahmed, project director of the park and forest conservator, said the elephant died after being hit by another elephant in the elephant shed of the park on 21 December. 
 
"It was seriously injured and died from a stroke instantly," he said. 
 
After conducting an autopsy, the park's animal hospital's veterinary surgeon said the elephant died from a stroke, he added. 
 
The elephant was about 47 years old. 
 
The Forest Department has formed a three-member investigation committee, led by the divisional forest officer of Dhaka, to know whether the park authorities had any negligence in its death. 
 
In January last year, 11 zebras and a tiger in this park died mysteriously. 
 

Elephant / Gazipur Safari Park

