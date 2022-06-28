Elderly woman killed in her own flat in Savar

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 June, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2022, 10:18 pm

The victim lived alone in her flat in the Binodbaid area of Savar, said locals

An elderly woman was killed in her flat in Savar municipality on Tuesday.

The victim – Hajera Begum, 75, – lived alone in her flat in the Binodbaid area of Savar, said locals.

"Officials from the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) and the Criminal Investigation Department have been informed. They will come and collect evidence from the spot," Savar Model Police Station Inspector Makarias Das told The Business Standard.

Saidur Rahman, security guard of the building where the victim lived, told TBS that a woman wearing a burqa came to the building at around 11am, and told him she wanted to rent a flat.

"At around 12pm, the landlady (the victim) sent me to the bank with a cheque. After returning from the bank, the woman wearing a burqa came upstairs with me to rent a flat."

After talking to the landlady for a while, the apparent renter filled a form for this purpose. After that, she told house owner Hajera that she wanted to talk with her alone, and requested the security guard to leave.

Riva, a resident of the building, told TBS, "In the afternoon the housemaid came to clean the flat and screamed when she saw the old woman lying on the ground with her arms and legs tied and her face covered with adhesive tape."

"The eyewitnesses said the deceased's hands and legs were tied, but we did not find the body in such condition. CID and PBI officials will start the investigation. The cause of the woman's death is yet unknown," said Inspector Makarias Das.

The police have not been able identify the woman wearing burqa and are checking the CCTV footage, he added.

