Bangladeshi man charged with murdering wife in UK

Picture showing Habibur Masum (on left) and Kulsuma Akter (on right). Collected

A Bangladeshi man appeared in court charged with the murder of his wife, who was stabbed to death as she pushed her baby in a pram in England's Bradford city centre.

Habibur Masum, 25, is charged with murdering his wife, Kulsuma Akter, 27, on 6 April, reports The Guardian.

Police said the baby was not harmed in the incident.

He appeared at Bradford Magistrates' Court earlier where he was remanded to appear at the city's crown court on Friday.

Masum has also been charged with possessing a bladed article. He was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday (9 April) in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, 170 miles away from where Akter was stabbed in Westgate.

He had been the subject of police appeals and a three-day manhunt.

Kulsuma and her husband had been living in Oldham since arriving in the UK from Bangladesh two years ago as students.

"I am in shock. She was my youngest daughter, and I adored her greatly," Kulsuma's mother, Monwara Begum, told BBC.

"She looked after me when my eldest daughter was married, and she would get my medicine and do everything for me," she said.

"When she moved to the United Kingdom, I was alone, but Kulsuma would call me every day by video. The only day I didn't hear from her was the day she was attacked."