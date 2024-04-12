Eid vacation turns into tragedy as man, brother-in-law drown in Padma trying to rescue son

A man and his brother-in-law died after drowning in Padma River while trying to rescue his son who was swept by river currents while bathing in Munshiganj today (12 April).

The deceased has been identified Riyad Ahmed Raju and his brother-in-law Mohammad Juel, an official of the Gulshan branch of the Dhaka Bank, according to police and fire service officials.

Raju's son Ramin Arid, 16, is still missing. Residents of Mohammadpur's Salimulla Road, the family was on a vacation to one of their relatives Alam Mollah at Dighirpar of Tongipara upazila in Munshiganj.

The Bangladesh Fire Service dive team recovered the bodies of Raju and Juel at around 8:30pm, said Mustafa Kamal, in charge of the Tongibari Fire Service.

According to locals, fire service and police officials, around 4:30pm, they went out in a trawler with 30-35 people to the Dhankora area of Dighirpar union on the river of Padma.

While bathing from the trawler, Ramin was swept away by the river's current, prompting his father and uncle to attempt a rescue, resulting in their disappearance as well.

Upon receiving the news, teams from the Munshiganj, Tongibari Fire Service, and naval police rushed to the spot.

Mustafa Kamal said, "Our team and a team of trained divers from Dhaka commencing the rescue operation. We have already recovered the bodies of two people. One is still missing."

Munshiganj Sadar Police Station's Char Abdullah Naufari In-Charge Abul Hasnat said the fire service and naval police teams are also present at the scene.