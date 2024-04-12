Eid vacation turns into tragedy as man, brother-in-law drown in Padma trying to rescue son

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 April, 2024, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2024, 10:47 pm

Related News

Eid vacation turns into tragedy as man, brother-in-law drown in Padma trying to rescue son

While bathing from the trawler, Ramin was swept away by the river's current, prompting his father and uncle to attempt a rescue, resulting in their disappearance as well

TBS Report
12 April, 2024, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2024, 10:47 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A man and his brother-in-law died after drowning in Padma River while trying to rescue his son who was swept by river currents while bathing in Munshiganj today (12 April).

The deceased has been identified Riyad Ahmed Raju and his brother-in-law Mohammad Juel, an official of the Gulshan branch of the Dhaka Bank, according to police and fire service officials.

Raju's son Ramin Arid, 16, is still missing. Residents of Mohammadpur's Salimulla Road, the family was on a vacation to one of their relatives Alam Mollah at Dighirpar of Tongipara upazila in Munshiganj.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Bangladesh Fire Service dive team recovered the bodies of Raju and Juel at around 8:30pm, said Mustafa Kamal, in charge of the Tongibari Fire Service.

According to locals, fire service and police officials, around 4:30pm, they went out in a trawler with 30-35 people to the Dhankora area of Dighirpar union on the river of Padma.

While bathing from the trawler, Ramin was swept away by the river's current, prompting his father and uncle to attempt a rescue, resulting in their disappearance as well.

Upon receiving the news, teams from the Munshiganj, Tongibari Fire Service, and naval police rushed to the spot.

Mustafa Kamal said, "Our team and a team of trained divers from Dhaka commencing the rescue operation. We have already recovered the bodies of two people. One is still missing."

Munshiganj Sadar Police Station's Char Abdullah Naufari In-Charge Abul Hasnat said the fire service and naval police teams are also present at the scene.

Top News

Bangladesh / Munshiganj / Padma River

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mohammed Abul Hossain Medda, around 60 years old, sells the infamous Kauwa Biryani straight from his van. Photo: Rexy Jason Gomez

Kauwa Biryani: Sporting a funny name with a growing fame in Dhaka streets 

3h | Features
Minister, Walton, and Singer have ongoing offers that allow the customers to get a concession on the price of the appliance they want to purchase in exchange for the used one. Walton’s Marcel AC and Singer’s Beko fridge brands also have this offer. Photo: Collected

Old AC and fridge exchange offers: Where do the used appliances go?

5h | Features
‘Sundarbaner Durdhorso Dossuder Rupantorer Golpo’

How the Sundarbans pirates changed their way 

6h | Panorama
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Shamsuddin Ahmed & Sons: The 112 year journey of Dhaka's first gun shop

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Germany does not want scanning cars to prevent illegal parking

Germany does not want scanning cars to prevent illegal parking

37m | Videos
The roof garden is full of exotic fruits and vegetables

The roof garden is full of exotic fruits and vegetables

2h | Videos
Shathira Jakir Jesy, an ICC panel umpire, reminisces about her Eid memories with TBS

Shathira Jakir Jesy, an ICC panel umpire, reminisces about her Eid memories with TBS

1h | Videos
The master of making the young old

The master of making the young old

1d | Videos