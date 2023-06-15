Waterlogging solution, waste management system presented at CU science carnival

Photo: Courtesy

The third edition of the "Chattogram Science Carnival" was organised by the Chittagong University Scientific Society with a series of day-long events on Thursday.

The carnival commenced at 11.00am in the auditorium of the Social Sciences Faculty of Chittagong University (CU). The event was divided into two phases.

Over 500 students from various regions of the country participated in the science fair. They presented innovative projects such as an under-road drainage system to resolve waterlogging and the waste management crisis.

Additionally, there were presentations regarding electronic poultry farms, medicine machines, safe railway system, and sensor systems for ensuring secure vehicle movement on hilly roads.

There was a seminar on "Renewable energy utilisation and prospects: Bangladesh perspective" in the second phase of the event, in which The Business Standard took part as the media partner.

There were arrangements for team quizzes, and science-related research paper exhibitions as well.

Chittagong University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Shireen Akhter, Pro Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Benu Kumar Dey, Science Faculty Dean Professor Dr Mohammed Nasim Hasan, Social Sciences Faculty Dean Professor Siraj Ud Doullah, Law Faculty Dean Professor Dr Abdullah Al Faruque, Biology Faculty Dean Professor Dr Touhid Hossain, CU Teachers Association General Secretary Professor Dr Mustafizur Rahman Siddique, CUSS advisor Professor Dr Mohammad Al Forkan, and Advisor Professor Dr Laila Khaleda Ankhi, among others, participated in the programme.

Later, the Chittagong University vice-chancellor toured the projects displayed at the carnival and exchanged greetings with the participants.

Professor Dr Shireen Akhter delivered a speech as the chief guest, acknowledging the participation of students from various regions of the country, which transformed the science fair into a dynamic and lively gathering.

"This fair will play a significant role in dispelling fears related to science among young students," she said.

Furthermore, she highlighted the importance of equipping students with a technology-dependent education, as it not only secures their future but also contributes to the development of the country and the nation. She emphasised that such education would enable students to effectively tackle the emerging challenges of the modern world.

Chittagong University Assistant Vice Chancellor Nowshad Amin, a solar energy researcher and former professor of the National Energy University in Malaysia, said, "The world temperature is steadily rising due to global warming. Sea level is also worryingly rising as ice is melting in the arctic. Therefore, we must edge up the use of solar energy."

He referred to our neighbouring country India where solar energy use is exponentially increasing.

He also expressed concerns about the inherent risks associated with nuclear power, citing the nuclear disaster in Fukushima, Japan.

However, he contrasted this with the benefits of solar energy, emphasising its environment-friendly nature. "Currently, the cost of producing electricity from solar energy is far less expensive than doing so from nuclear energy. So it is imperative to promote the use of solar energy."

In the discussion session, CU Teachers' Association General Secretary Professor Dr Mustafizur Rahman Siddique said, "There are many meritorious students in various parts of the country. I believe, if they are given the chance, they will be able to demonstrate their innovative skills."

He also said there is nothing called failure when it comes to science. He also expressed his hope that students will take the country forward with their talent and ingenuity.

Before this edition, the initial round of the Chattogram Science Carnival was organised in 2019, followed by the second round of the event in 2022.