Zero waste policy essential to turn waste into resources: Experts

Speakers at a human chain programme in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka on the occasion of the International Day of Zero Waste today (30 March). Photo: TBS

Environmentalists and public health experts today (30 March) said there is no alternative to adopting zero waste policy to implement the government's plan to turn waste into resources.

Speaking at a human chain programme in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka on the occasion of the International Day of Zero Waste, public health expert Dr Mushtaq Hossain said, "The country's waste management is not being monitored by the government. More monitoring is needed from a public health perspective.

"Strict penalties should be imposed against those who do not follow the waste management policies."

Bangladesh Paribesh Andolan (Bapa) Joint General Secretary Dr Kamruzzaman Majumder said, "In the context of Bangladesh, the importance of proper waste management or zero waste policy is now well known. Moreover, the right to live in a healthy environment is a human right guaranteed to every citizen through Article 15 (a) of the Constitution of Bangladesh.

"Recently, the 'Solid Waste Management Rules 2021' have been formulated with importance on the issue, where instructions and responsibilities have been given to various authorities to ensure sustainable solid waste management."

