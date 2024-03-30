Zero waste policy essential to turn waste into resources: Experts

Environment

TBS Report
30 March, 2024, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2024, 05:53 pm

Related News

Zero waste policy essential to turn waste into resources: Experts

TBS Report
30 March, 2024, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2024, 05:53 pm
Speakers at a human chain programme in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka on the occasion of the International Day of Zero Waste today (30 March). Photo: TBS
Speakers at a human chain programme in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka on the occasion of the International Day of Zero Waste today (30 March). Photo: TBS

Environmentalists and public health experts today (30 March) said there is no alternative to adopting zero waste policy to implement the government's plan to turn waste into resources.

Speaking at a human chain programme in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka on the occasion of the International Day of Zero Waste, public health expert Dr Mushtaq Hossain said, "The country's waste management is not being monitored by the government. More monitoring is needed from a public health perspective.

"Strict penalties should be imposed against those who do not follow the waste management policies."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Bangladesh Paribesh Andolan (Bapa) Joint General Secretary Dr Kamruzzaman Majumder said, "In the context of Bangladesh, the importance of proper waste management or zero waste policy is now well known. Moreover, the right to live in a healthy environment is a human right guaranteed to every citizen through Article 15 (a) of the Constitution of Bangladesh.

"Recently, the 'Solid Waste Management Rules 2021' have been formulated with importance on the issue, where instructions and responsibilities have been given to various authorities to ensure sustainable solid waste management."

Bapa Joint Secretary Aminur Rasul chaired the programme addressed by Lido Executive Director Farhad Hossain, Paribesh O Jalabayu Paribartan Andolan General Secretary Ferdous Ahmed Ujjal, Insights CEO Nigar Rahman, Green Voice Coordinator Humayun Kabir Suman, and Nari Maitri Programme Coordinator Khadija Akhtar among others.

Bangladesh / Top News

environment / Zero-waste / Waste Management

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There are many spectacular buildings at Hasankandi village in Madaripur, all owned by the migrants. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

How 'Italy fever' burns and builds Madaripur

10h | Panorama
Farmers harvest watermelons on Char Kakra located in the middle of Meghna River between Lakshmipur and Bhola districts. Around 200 farmers from the same village and clan have moved on the char and will stay there for four months to produce watermelons. The photo was taken on 23 March. Photo: Sana Ullah Sanu

The ‘nomadic’ watermelon farmers of Char Kakra

1d | Bangladesh
At least five groups of herders came to the haors this year, with a total of 1,200 buffalos. The largest one had 350 buffalos in the herd. Photo: Rezaul Hoque Rumi

The migrant buffalos of haor

1d | Panorama
Local brand KJ is quite popular in the market for its simple, trendy flats. Photo: Courtesy

Where to buy Eid shoes from?

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Patenga Container Terminal set for April start

Patenga Container Terminal set for April start

33m | Videos
The military was behind spreading Rohingya hatred on Facebook: UN

The military was behind spreading Rohingya hatred on Facebook: UN

1h | Videos
Treasury rates at their peaks

Treasury rates at their peaks

3h | Videos
Carbon fiber parts of bicycles are being manufactured in the country

Carbon fiber parts of bicycles are being manufactured in the country

4h | Videos