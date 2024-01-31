Complaint lodged against CU professor for 'sexually harassing' female student

A female student of Chattogram University (CU) has filed a complaint to the authorities against a professor of the Department of Chemistry claiming he has sexually harassed her. However, the accused professor claimed that this allegation was completely false.

The student filed a written complaint to the vice-chancellor through the university's sexual harassment cell on Wednesday (31 January), CU Assistant Proctor Sourav Saha Joy told The Business Standard.

"The letter has been addressed to the Vice-Chancellor and he has seen it and sent it to cell. A copy thereof is received by the Proctor's Office. No investigation committee has been formed over this matter yet," he added.

In the complaint, the student wrote, "During the thesis, I was sexually harassed by the said professor. Apart from this, he used to call me to the room and forcefully hold me captive on various pretexts."

She further wrote, "At around 10am on 6 January, he entered the lab while I was working alone and forcibly hugged me saying that he was cold. At one point, I pushed him away and ran away from there."

"On 13 January, around 12pm, he called me to his room and tried to rape me. He grabbed me from behind while I was taking out the chemicals from the fridge. I scrambled out of the room and ran away to defend myself. I immediately told the other two girls in the lab. They also told me that they have been subjected to such behaviour. Later he called me and the other two labmates to the room and threatened us in various ways," she added.

"I am physically and mentally disturbed due to this heinous incident that happened to me. In this situation, I am suffering from insecurity in my thesis lab and it is not possible for me to continue further," she said.

In this regard, the accused professor said, "I did not know about the complaint. I got to know this after receiving calls from journalists. It's a damning accusation. I am only a teacher and researcher. Many students come to me for research. You can try talking to them. They also visit my house. I am an old man. If the research work is not done properly, I scold the students, I teach them again. For a few days, I have felt that some of them were a little displeased with my rant. But I am only a researcher. Because of this false allegation, my career has been tarnished. I am talking to many people about suing her for defamation."