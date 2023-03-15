University admission through single test from next year: Dipu Moni

Education

UNB
15 March, 2023, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 15 March, 2023, 05:17 pm

Related News

University admission through single test from next year: Dipu Moni

UNB
15 March, 2023, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 15 March, 2023, 05:17 pm
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni said on Wednesday that students will be enrolled in universities through creating a national merit list after holding one admission test from the next year.

She told this to reporters after inaugurating a 'Science Fair' of the National University at Daulatpur College in Kushtia on Wednesday.

Acknowledging some problems and limitations in the cluster system of the university admission test in 2022-2023 sessions, the minister said the problems will be addressed in future.

Cluster method admission test was introduced in 2021-22 academic year after bringing 32 public universities under it to enroll students on the basis of a merit list.

Replying to a question about ragging at the educational institutions, Dipu Moni said it as a social menace and coordinated effort is needed to prevent it.

She also sought cooperation from the media to address the social problem.

Local lawmaker Advocate AKM Sarwar Jahan Badshah and NU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mashiur Rahman, among others, attended the event.

A total of 18 science colleges participated in the fair this year.

Bangladesh / Top News

University admission

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Founded on approximately 10 katha of land on the banks of the Dhanu River, there are 65 arots in Balikhola where hundreds of fishermen with dozens of trawlers come to sell their fish. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Inside the morning rush in Balikhola, the 150-year-old market for freshwater fish

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why we need to ensure diversity in the workplace

6h | Pursuit
Anyone from any background and any age bracket can apply for Project Code boot camp as long as they are eager to learn to code. But applicants have to pass a lengthy but ‘necessary’ admission process to get enrolled. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Project Code: Bridging the gap between industry and academia

7h | Pursuit
Attendees were given Sayan&#039;s book, ‘Startup As I Saw It’. Photo: Courtesy

Sayan Chakraborty inspires young minds at Army-IBA startup session

6h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Talk to the plants, stay healthy

Talk to the plants, stay healthy

1h | TBS Science
General knowledge"Nawab Sirajuddaula"

General knowledge"Nawab Sirajuddaula"

5h | Videos
A big passion for scale model cars

A big passion for scale model cars

22h | TBS Stories
Akash, the mastermind behind the money robbery, was arrested

Akash, the mastermind behind the money robbery, was arrested

19h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

2
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

3
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to run at full capacity on Uttara-Agargaon route from July

5
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

6
The trials and triumphs of a single mother 
Panorama

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 