Cluster admission tests in 24 universities to begin 8 March

The first-year undergraduate admission test for the academic year 2023-24 of 24 universities under cluster-system will begin on 8 March. 

The decision was taken at the first meeting of coordinated committee of GST cluster universities at the conference room of the University Grants Commission (UGC) on Sunday (21 January). 

The exams for commerce unit (C-unit) will be held on 8 March, humanities unit (B unit) on 9 March and science unit (A unit) on 27 April.

The admission test will begin at 11am and continue until 12pm.

The application process for the admission tests will begin on 29 January and will continue till 11:59pm on 15 February.

Like previous year, the application fee has been fixed Tk1,500 and for the specialised subjects an applicant has to pay an additional Tk500.

