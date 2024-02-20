Different strokes for different folks: The art of crafting a convincing SOP

Illustration: TBS

"I remember during my early years at the university, I was someone who was trying to find himself by trying out new things. From a point of existential crisis, I had to make very sensitive choices that now have led me to a version of myself who is confident and most importantly understands the value of knowing the true capacity within."

That was the opening to Mazbahul Islam's Statement of Purpose (SOP), which secured Mazbahul an acceptance offer from NYU Wagner for Masters Studies. Instead of starting with strength, he opted for a weakness.

An ideal SOP is not just about highlighting your achievements and dreams, according to Mazbahul, but also about understanding and acknowledging one's weaknesses and willpower to overcome them.

"An SOP is very personal writing. While writing it, you should be true to yourself and allow yourself to express your vulnerabilities. Weakness and vulnerabilities make us who we are, and we should never hide them," said Mazbahul, a business graduate of the Bangladesh University of Professionals.

For students planning to study abroad, writing an SOP is an important part of the admissions process. It's a document written by an applicant intended to convince the admissions committee to accept the applicant to the respective institution. Therefore, an applicant should have a clear idea about the use, function, format and, of course, its importance.

Although there are plenty of materials online to help you craft one, The Business Standard reached out to some candidates who mastered the art of writing SOP and secured admissions to reputed universities.

A clear idea

A clear understanding of the programme and university shows that you have thoroughly researched and considered your decision to apply. It indicates genuine interest and enthusiasm, which can make a positive impression on the admissions committee.

"The graduate degree in global health science and epidemiology at the University of Oxford will equip me with the knowledge, skillsets and credentials to begin a paradigm shift to understand disease progression. My past research and professional experience in communicable disease epidemiology outlined my core interest in quantifying disease burden and identifying risk factors of highly infectious diseases. Therefore, I aim to work on reliable, representative mapping of infectious disease prevalence using geostatistical analysis to aid targeted health interventions in low-resource settings," wrote Afrida Asad in her SOP that got her into the University of Oxford.

Afrida believes that articulating how the programme aligns with your academic and career goals demonstrates a thoughtful approach to your educational journey. It helps the admissions committee see that you have a specific purpose in mind and that the chosen programme is a strategic step towards achieving your aspirations.

Less is more

Simple language ensures that your message is conveyed clearly and easily understood. Admissions committees may read numerous SOPs, and using straightforward language helps them grasp your intentions without confusion.

"Effective communication is a valuable skill. Using clear and simple language in your SOP demonstrates your ability to convey ideas concisely and professionally, showcasing strong communication skills," said Mazbahul, adding, "However, do not oversimplify your language. Do your research, get data and don't write like a layman. You are a budding intellectual."

A strong reason to return

"What keeps me rooted in this country is the strict responsibility to look after my family as I'm the eldest son of my parents. My parents are the permanent residents and citizens of Bangladesh. I have to look after my parents in their old age the same way they have looked after me for all these years. I cannot lead a life elsewhere knowing that my parents are suffering because of a lack of proper look after. I will also inherit both of my parents' properties which I need to take care of. Besides since I grew up here, I have all my relatives and friends in Bangladesh. I am emotionally attached to my family and the culture of my country," wrote S M Afiqur Rahman, in his SOP for a master's programme at Memorial University of Newfoundland.

Highlighting a strong reason to return to your home country is crucial for several reasons. Your connection to your home country demonstrates a sense of loyalty and commitment.

Universities are often interested in nurturing individuals who can contribute to the development and growth of their own communities and countries and so, a strong reason to return shows that you are invested in making a positive impact locally.

Demonstrate a neat logistical plan

When you have a family, visa and immigration requirements become more complex. Clearly outlining your logistical plan shows that you have thoroughly considered it and are aware of the visa regulations for yourself and your family members. It indicates to the admissions committee that you are committed to ensuring that all legal and regulatory aspects are addressed.

"Currently, my husband works for a leading bank in Bangladesh as a mid-level executive. He will go with me on leave to support me with my 1.5-year-old kid initially. I already talked to the university and a few of the local daycare centres where I have a plan to keep my child during my studies as my husband will return to Bangladesh shortly. Moreover, due to the Covid pandemic, most likely my 1st semester will be online so I would be able to start my class comfortably from Bangladesh easily and I have to spend less time in Canada than expected," wrote Tazkia Habib, in her SOP for Vancouver Island University's Master's in Business Administration programme.

If you have children, a well-defined logistical plan should address their childcare and education needs. This shows foresight and responsibility, indicating that you are not only focused on your academic pursuits but also on the well-being and education of your family members.

Every skill matters

While writing an SOP, many of us often think skills that are acquired academically and are usually mentioned in your resume are the only skills that should be included in a resume.

But, Ramisa Rose, an undergraduate student at the University of Wisconsin begs to differ.

"Skills, regardless of whether they are taught from school or home, matter, and should be highlighted accordingly. Both my parents are working parents that left me and my sibling alone at home for significant hours. More often than not, I had to take care of my younger sister, which I take pride in. Hence, in my SOP, I mentioned the leadership, negotiation, and problem-solving skills which I learned from this," she said.