Uniform admission test for all public universities from next year: Education minister

Education

TBS Report
03 April, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2023, 08:43 pm

A uniform admission test will be held for all public universities of the country from the academic year 2023-2024, said Education Minister Dipu Moni.

A National Testing Authority (NTA) will be constituted to conduct the examination, the minister said while addressing a meeting held at the University Grants Commission (UGC) in Dhaka on Monday (3 April).

She said a committee, headed by the UGC chairman, will soon be formed for conducting the admission tests.

"The examination procedure will be discussed with deans and examination committees of all public universities," she added. 

The minister expressed hope that the uniform entrance exam schedule will be published after the HSC exams are held, and classes will start at the same time in all public universities.

Those who have agreed to hold uniform admission exams include Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor (Education) Professor Dr ASM Maksud Kamal, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology Vice-Chancellor Dr Satya Prasad Majumdar, Bangladesh Agricultural University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Lutful Hasan, Shahjalal Science and Technology University Vice-Chancellor Professor Farid Uddin Ahmed, National University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Moshiur Rahman, Bangladesh University Council President and Dhaka University of Engineering and Technology Vice-Chancellor Md Habibur Rahman.

On maintaining the standard of such an admission test, Dipu Moni said, "The SSC and HSC exams are being held simultaneously all over the country. No one raises questions about the quality of those tests. So, if a uniform admission test is conducted for university enrolment, there should be no scope for raising questions about its standard."

Stating that the individuality, independence and autonomy of public universities will not be affected if a uniform admission test is conducted, the minister said the admission test will be made inclusive and all relevant subjects will be included as well. 

This initiative was taken for the benefit of students and parents, she added.

UGC Chairman Dr Kazi Shahidullah said, "If the admission test is held simultaneously in all public universities, classes can begin shortly after. The test will gain acceptance from all if it can be carried out successfully."

