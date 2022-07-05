ULAB wins HULT Prize Program of the Year Award

ULAB has won the prestigious HULT PRIZE Program of the Year Award in Central and South Asia. The announcement came on 3 July 2022 at an award ceremony in Nairobi, Kenya.

The Hult Prize on Campus Program 2022 at ULAB was nominated for the Program of the Year Award in the Central and South Asian Region, reads a press release.

ULAB shares the glory with the University of Chittagong from Bangladesh, St. Xavier's College-Kolkata, India, Mirpur University of Science and Technology from Pakistan, The British College and Tribhuvan University, Nepal from the Central and South Asia region.

The Hult Prize challenges young people around the world to solve the planet's most pressing issues through social entrepreneurship. This year's theme was "Getting the World Back to Work."

The 25-member Organising Committee was led by the Campus Director, Abdullah Sorowar Alif, a student of ULAB School of Business. The event was supported by Maces BD, Wadhwani Foundation, and Brightskills.com.